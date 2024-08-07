The scene looked picture-perfect. In a July 29 Instagram post, Justin Bieber shared a video of himself stroking wife Hailey Bieber’s pregnant belly as they stood among trees strung with lights at an outdoor dinner, smiles plastered across each of their faces. But as her due date approaches, the model is experiencing plenty of turmoil along with baby joy. Life & Style previously reported that Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30, were having marriage problems amid her pregnancy — and now the Rhode Beauty founder has admitted that she’s “not super close with my family at this point in my life,” either.

“It’s led to some delivery room drama, especially in regards to who will be invited,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She wants the birth to be smooth and peaceful, but Hailey is majorly stressing out at this point.”

HER WAY

The daughter of Usual Suspects actor Stephen Baldwin, 58, and graphic designer Kennya, 56, “would’ve loved to have had her mother by her side at the hospital, but they ’ve been having issues,” explains the source. “Plus, Hailey worries her dad would tag along and be in the waiting room posting updates to social media. That’s her biggest fear, and it’s crazy she has to worry about something like that.”

In February, Stephen made headlines when he cryptically asked for prayers for Hailey and Justin online. While she’s concerned about what her father may leak, the mom-to-be is equally nervous about the anxious energy her husband could bring in to the delivery room. “Justin worries so much about what could go wrong,” says the source of the “Baby” singer. “He needs to chill out, maybe meditate beforehand, and stay calm. If he can’t do that, Hailey already warned she might ban him from the birth.”

Her ultimate goal is to enjoy the first few hours with their bundle of joy in a serene environment. “She may even wait a few weeks before her family, or anyone else, for that matter sees the baby,” notes the source. “Hailey is being proactive about what she expects from her delivery experience. Some are calling her controlling, but she’s blocking all of them out. For Hailey, it’s all about her and her precious baby.”