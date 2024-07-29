Justin Bieber adorably rubbed his wife Hailey Bieber’s baby bump in a new video amid her pregnancy with baby No. 1.

The “Baby” singer, 30, took to Instagram in the early hours of Monday, July 29, to share a video of him standing behind Hailey, 27, as he rubbed her growing belly. Set to Gunna’s song “time reveals, be careful what you wish for,” Justin was seemingly whispering something in Hailey’s ear as the camera panned around to show the couple at different angles. The clip then concluded with Justin caressing Hailey’s breast with one hand and rubbing her stomach with the other.

While Justin let the video speak for itself by not leaving a caption, several fans rushed to the comments section to gush about how cute the couple is. “They look so good and happy!!!!!” one person wrote. Another chimed in, “I simply love you so much!!”

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in an Instagram post on May 9, which included footage and photos from a maternity shoot. Justin and Hailey – who tied the knot in 2018 – also renewed their vows in the clip.

Their announcement came following speculation that there was trouble in paradise. However, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Justin and Hailey were in a good place after she became pregnant.

“Justin and Hailey are in a much better place,” the source shared at the time. “Their marriage is good.”

While they previously struggled with communication issues, the insider pointed out that they got “married so young and weren’t emotionally equipped to deal with it.”

The source added that the model “didn’t want to bring a child into their world until things were more stable,” which inspired Justin to make positive changes in their relationship. “He stopped pushing her and making her feel guilty, and that’s when things turned around,” the insider said, noting that they relied on their faith to get through the difficult time. “They sought the advice of their pastor and got some much-needed therapy.”

Courtesy of Justin Bieber/Instagram

Hailey reiterated that she and Justin were in a good spot when she gushed about how close they are during an interview with W magazine, which was published on July 23.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent,” she told the outlet about her relationship with parents Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin. “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

Hailey also reflected on the backlash she has received for her relationship with Justin, pointing out that people have “made [her] feel so bad about [their] relationship since day one.”

“‘Oh, they’re falling apart.’ ‘They hate each other.’ ‘They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.” she added, referencing the comments she has seen about them online.

The Rhode founder then said that the backlash was so hurtful that she and Justin considered not having children. “In the beginning, it was super emotional for me,” Hailey said about her pregnancy. “Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”