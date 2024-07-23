Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) revealed where she stands with her family as she expects baby No. 1 with husband Justin Bieber.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent,” Hailey, 27, told W magazine in an interview published on Tuesday, July 23. “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

Hailey – who is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin —acknowledged that she was privileged to grow up in a famous family. However, she said that her main focus is on her growing family with Justin, 30.

In addition to Hailey, the couple share daughter Alaia Baldwin.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one,” she said, referencing the backlash they have faced online. “‘Oh, they’re falling apart.’ ‘They hate each other.’ ‘They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

Despite being married for nearly six years, the model admitted that the comments don’t “hurt any less.” She then shared that the backlash almost persuaded her and Justin to not have kids of their own.

“In the beginning, it was super emotional for me,” she said about her pregnancy. “Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’ I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”

The couple – who tied the knot in 2018 – announced that Hailey was pregnant in an Instagram post on May 9. The post included footage and photos from a maternity shoot, while they also renewed their vows in the clip.

Following their announcement, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that the couple was in a good place after learning about the pregnancy. While they previously hit a rough patch in their marriage and friends worried if they would “survive,” the source said that Hailey and Justin were “ecstatic” to become parents.

“Justin and Hailey are in a much better place,” the insider shared. “Their marriage is good.”

One of their problems came from their communication issues, as the source said they would “fight over the silliest things and Justin would mope and Hailey would go out with her friends and then they’d make up and repeat that cycle.”

“They got married so young and weren’t emotionally equipped to deal with it,” the source added. “It was hard going. Divorce seemed to be their only way out.”

After noting that “Hailey didn’t want to bring a child into their world until things were more stable,” the insider explained that Justin took steps to make positive changes in their relationship. “He stopped pushing her and making her feel guilty, and that’s when things turned around,” the insider said, adding that they turned to their faith to work through their issues. “They sought the advice of their pastor and got some much-needed therapy.”