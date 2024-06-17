Justin Bieber‘s mom Pattie Mallette sent her son an early Father’s Day message on Sunday, June 16, as he awaits the birth of baby No. 1 with wife Hailey Bieber.

“Happy Father’s Day Justin. You’ve always wanted to be a dad ever since I can remember,” Pattie, 49, wrote next to a series of Instagram photos of Hailey, 27, showing off her baby bump.

She added, “You have so much love to give. You’re gonna be the best daddy ever. You already are. LOVE YOU!”

Justin, 30, and Hailey announced on May 9 that they are expecting their first child after almost six years of marriage. They both shared Instagram photos and videos showing the model sporting a noticeable baby bump in a fitted lace gown during a wedding vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii.

Pattie rejoiced about her son having a child of his own after the couple announced their pregnancy news.

“I have been waiting for this day,” she told fans in an Instagram video shortly after Hailey and Justin shared news of their pregnancy. “I can finally celebrate with y’all. Oh my gosh, I’m gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness. Justin and Hailey, you are gonna be the best parents ever, and I am so excited.”

The “Never Say Never” singer’s parents Pattie and Jeremy Bieber were both 18 when their son was born, and Justin has said how he would like to have a large family as a young father.

“I want to be a young dad,” he told Women’s Wear Daily in 2011 when he was still a teenager. “By 25 or 26, I want to see myself, like, married or start looking for a family.”

Two years later, Justin told In Touch exclusively, “I can’t wait to have a beautiful wife and little kids running around.”

The “Peaches” singer married Hailey in September 2018 in a courthouse ceremony in New York. She was 21 years old at the time and he was 24. One year later, the pair had a lavish formal wedding for family and friends in South Carolina in September 2019.

By then, Justin was already thinking about a family with his wife. “I’d love to have myself a little tribe,” Justin told Ellen DeGeneres in December 2020 about his plans for kids with the Rhode Skin founder. “I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out … I think she wants to have a few. At least two or three.”

When Ellen prodded Justin by asking, “What are you waiting for,” he responded about his wife, “I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think she just wants to – yeah, I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that’s okay.”