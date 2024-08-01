Expectant mom Hailey Bieber’s maternal instinct is kicking in, which sources say means distancing herself from her Baldwin family.

Insiders say Hailey’s looking for space from her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, 58, and uncle Alec Baldwin, 66, whose involuntary manslaughter case in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was recently dismissed.

“She’s tired of the family drama and doesn’t want any part of it,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life,” reveals Hailey, 27, who married Justin Bieber in 2018 and is expecting their first child this summer. “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family.”

She says she began putting her kinfolk in the rearview mirror when she launched her modeling career at 17, dishing, “I started traveling the world, making my own money. That pushed me into adulthood kind of quickly.”

She doesn’t even follow her father on Instagram after he initially criticized her relationship with Justin and then recently asked followers to pray for the couple. His request enraged Hailey and forced her to shut down divorce rumors.

In February, police busted her sister Alaia, 31, in Atlanta for allegedly being drunk and throwing her used tampon at a bar employee.