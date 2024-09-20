The Golden Bachelorette contestant Gil Ramirez reportedly had a clean background ahead of the show — until an ex-girlfriend filed a restraining order against him days before production began.

The California resident’s ex submitted paperwork for a temporary restraining order on June 11, according to court documents obtained by People on Thursday, September 19. A source close to the show confirms to Life & Style that this was just days before cameras started rolling on the first season of The Golden Bachelorette.

In the filing, a woman who claimed to have been dating Gil, 60, alleged that he “emotionally harassed” her, according to People. She requested a domestic violence restraining order but clarified that she was never physically injured by Gil.

“Despite telling him to not contact me, come to my house — he made repeated unwanted contact with me, family members and friends,” she claimed, per the outlet. “25 attempts daily via phone, texts, video. Although lives an hour away — showed up at places I frequent to confront me on a daily basis.”

The woman claimed that Gil had been harassing her for a “two week period thus far.” She requested that the educator not contact her anymore and stay away from her home, her workplace, her car and her kids’ school.

The temporary restraining order was granted, according to People, with a hearing set for July 2. However, the hearing was postponed, as the order could not be served to Gil. The hearing was rescheduled for July 24.

At the hearing, the woman was “sworn and testifie[d],” and “the case is dismissed without prejudice for lack of prosecution for lack of service,” the court minutes revealed. The temporary restraining order against Gil was dropped.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

While The Golden Bachelorette did run background checks on its contestants, a source tells Life & Style that the restraining order filing occurred in the time between the background check and the start of production.

As a result of the restraining order coming to light, the insider adds that The Golden Bachelorette has edited the show to further limit Gil’s time on screen and will minimize his involvement in promotional assets.

The Golden Bachelorette announced Gil as one of the 24 men vying for Golden Bachelor alum Joan Vassos’ heart in August.

“Gil is the perfect combination of romantic, sweet and emotional. This educator is ready for love again and misses that feeling of knowing you’re with the right person,” his bio reads. “The father of two wants to show the world that men can be committed and want the same kinds of relationships that women do during their golden years.”

The bio continues, “Gil loves going to comedy clubs with his friends and indulging in a relaxing foot massage in his free time. He knows retirement is on the horizon for him and dreams of living in Hawaii by the beach with the partner he is walking through the rest of his life with. Gil’s favorite way to show affection is holding hands, and he’s reaching out for Joan’s hand, hoping she’s the one he’s been waiting for.”

Gil appeared in the premiere on Wednesday, September 18, and got emotional as he watched a video from his son back home. He received a rose from Joan, 61, at the end of the episode and will continue on to next week.