Joan Vassos made a strong start on night one of the Golden Bachelorette, getting a second chance at love in the show’s inaugural season, which premiered on September 18, 2024. She was introduced to 24 men, each with a heartwarming backstory, and fans are curious about which contestant was victorious in landing the coveted first impression rose.

What Is the First Impression Rose on the ‘Golden Bachelorette’?

The first impression rose is given to the contestant who had the most memorable first interaction when meeting the Bachelor or Bachelorette lead. The recipient of the rose is also safe from elimination at the first rose ceremony.

Who Got Joan Vassos’ First Impression Rose on the ‘Golden Bachelorette’?

Among the group of wonderful golden men the Maryland native met on night one, she was swept off her feet by Keith Gordon, a 62-year-old self-proclaimed “Girl Dad” from San Jose, California.

Instead of arriving at the Bachelor mansion in the traditional limousine, the father of three pulled up in a classic station wagon and won the season 1 lead’s affection with promises of a picnic lunch at the beach.

“I liked all those epic first impressions coming in funky cars and on horses and the things that people did,” Joan told E! News in an interview published on September 18, 2024. “You usually think the first impression rose has to do with that, but for me, it really didn’t. It was more of the way he made me feel.”

Joan said the station wagon Keith arrived driving brought her back to her youth, revealing her family had one that “looked remarkably like that car.”

“That’s how we traveled. We didn’t have a lot of money, so we would pack up the car and go places as a family. So that automatically gave me a good feeling,” the ABC star explained, calling Keith a “big teddy bear.” “We just had a nice, normal conversation, and he just made me feel comfortable immediately. And then, honestly, when it was time for us to move on — like I had to greet the next guy — I really didn’t want to leave him.”

Following their initial meeting, Keith continued to prove that he would easily integrate into Joan’s life after a game of cornhole during their one-on-one later on in the evening. “So, I used to have a beach house, and we would play this literally four hours a day. It was ridiculous,” she told him during the premiere episode. In a private confessional, Joan gushed about how she already felt she and Keith shared many similarities.

“Keith is fun and I see that we have a lot of things in common,” she told producers. “It’s exciting. I can picture being with him or picture, you know, him with my friends, hanging out. You know, I think that’s big. I’m having fun with Keith. You want to have fun with the person you’re with, and he seems like he’d make life fun.”

The feelings were mutual as Keith gushed to the camera about how “easy” it was to talk to Joan. “She’s just beautiful. It was just fluid. It was easy. It was natural,” he explained in a confessional. “When I looked into her eyes, when I see how she looks back, I know that I have a special connection with her. There’s something there that maybe we can build on.”