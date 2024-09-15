After becoming widowed following the death of her husband in 2021, Joan Vassos looked to find love once again on season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette.

Who Are Joan Vassos’ Final 2 on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’?

Joan met 24 men on night one of filming and narrowed them down to just two by the final rose ceremony. Her final two men were Pascal Ibgui and Guy Gansert, according to spoilers shared by Reality Steve.

The television blogger revealed that Pascal, Guy, Jordan Heller and Chock Chapple all received hometown dates, which were followed by Jordan’s elimination. Then, Chock was reportedly sent home after fantasy suites.

ABC (2)

Who Does Joan Vassos Pick on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’?

Joan reportedly picks Guy at the final rose ceremony. Her decision came after Pascal “eliminated himself because he wasn’t in love with Joan,” according to Steve’s spoilers.

Steve did not know if Joan and Guy got engaged at the end of the season but reported that she is still “with” him as of August 27, 2024.

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

Who Is Guy Gansert on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’?

Guy works as an emergency room doctor at Northern Nevada Emergency Physicians in Reno, Nevada, according to his LinkedIn. He previously went to college at the University of Nevada, Reno, and med school at the university’s School of Medicine. He then specialized in emergency medicine at the University of Louisville and has dedicated 40 years to his career.

The healthcare professional has four children with his ex-wife, Heidi Gansert, a politician in Nevada. He also has one grandchild.

Who Is Pascal Ibgui on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’?

Pascal is French and owns two salons called Pascal Pour Elle in Illinois. He began his career in Paris and moved to Chicago at the age of 21. At the time, he made the move for a job and only planned on staying in the United States for three months. However, he wound up sticking around and opened his first salon five years later.

“[Twenty-five] years and growing,” the salon’s LinkedIn says. “After 25 years as an innovator in the salon industry, Pascal’s passion for satisfying customers is as strong today as it ever was.” The salon specializes in “hair extensions, thermal hair straightening, Kerastase intensive conditioning, triple moisturizing and ionic conditioning treatments, complemented by a stimulating array of spa services.”

“When he’s not working, Pascal loves going to the theater, trying new restaurants and going to concerts,” his ABC bio reveals, adding that he’s a “very proud father and grandfather whose family is his pride and joy.”

Pascal’s son, Max, is a DJ and his daughter is a college freshman.

What Happened to Joan Vassos on ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

Before she became the Golden Bachelorette, Joan was a contestant on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor with Gerry Turner. However, she left the show in week three to tend to a family emergency at home.

Joan later revealed that her daughter had just given birth and was struggling with postpartum depression.

“Family comes first, period,” she said. “Once a mother, always a mother, I’ll always choose my kids first. Thank you for all of your outpouring love and support, for not only me but also my daughter – everyone is now healthy and happy!”