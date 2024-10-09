The Golden Bachelorette star Guy Gansert’s ex-girlfriend once claimed that he “physically tried to threaten” her, The Sun reported.

On October 12, 2021, a woman submitted paperwork for a “protection order against domestic violence” after an incident with the emergency room doctor, 66, according to court documents obtained by the publication on Wednesday, October 9. She claimed that she and a friend left a gym and got into their car when Guy approached the vehicle and began speaking to them. She exited the car and “realized he had placed something under the rear driver’s tire.”

Guy then removed the object and started to “disparage” her and her boyfriend at the time.

“After disparaging me for some time and my now-boyfriend, he pointed his finger like a gun then ‘shot’ at me,” the court docs read, according to the outlet. “He motioned like he was going to shoot me with his hand shaped like a pistol.”

The ex claimed that her friend did not witness the hand gesture because her “head was down and she didn’t see it.”

The woman opted not to call the police and instead filed for a restraining order, asking for up to 45 days of protection.

“He is unstable. He said … he took Ambien at 4 a.m.,” she claimed in the paperwork. “He also said he took 10 pills. I don’t know if the pills were all Ambien. He doesn’t sleep and is extremely unstable.”

Ambien is a sedative that is used to treat insomnia.

The ex alleged that it was not the first time Guy had threatened her. She claimed that he would send her “stacks of text messages” prior to the October 2021 altercation. The messages, which allegedly began in July 2021, were about “trying to reconcile,” although she claimed that Guy would “flip to anger” quickly.

ABC

“If needed, I can provide text messages and a video of adverse party trespassing on my property when he was aware I was not home,” she continued.

The former couple had been scheduled to have a hearing about the restraining order on November 3, 2021, but the woman opted to dismiss the application and decided not to pursue action. They reached a “no contact agreement,” according to The Sun. The temporary protection order was not granted.

Guy and his ex filed a joint emergency motion to seal the protective order records on September 30 in light of his appearance on The Golden Bachelorette, according to court documents obtained by The Sun.

The Nevada native stated in the paperwork, “Based on my participation in this show and the audience viewership, I have a grave and ever-increasing concern that the substance of the underlying case may be publicly exposed and thus create unnecessary exposure, harassment, embarrassment, and potentially personal harm to myself … my children and grandchild, and extended family.”

He also noted that he was a “successful and well-respected medical doctor in Reno.”

The former couple’s request to seal the records was denied on October 4 because it “did not present any compelling legal authority” to grant the request.

Guy is currently a frontrunner to win Joan Vassos’ heart on The Golden Bachelorette season 1.

The doctor is not the first contestant whose past has come back to haunt him amid the ABC reality show, however. In September, it was revealed that Gil Ramirez’s ex-girlfriend had filed a restraining order against him days before The Golden Bachelorette production began.