The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 Cast: Meet Joan Vasso's Men

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Season 1 Cast: Meet the Men Hoping to Fall in Love With Joan Vassos

Joan Vassos will date 24 men on The Golden Bachelorette. Ahead of the show’s season 1 premiere on September 18, ABC released photos of all of Joan’s suitors and short bios for each of them.

Fans of the franchise will recognize one familiar face amongst the cast members – Mark Anderson, the father of season 28 Bachelor contestant Kelsey Anderson, who got engaged to Joey Graziadei on the show. Mark is widowed after the death of Kelsey’s mother and is now hoping to find love again.

However, there are plenty of great men for Joan – who left season 1 of The Golden Bachelor to be with her daughter after she gave birth – to choose from.