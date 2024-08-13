The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 Cast: Meet Joan Vasso's Men

Fans of the franchise will recognize one familiar face amongst the cast members – Mark Anderson, the father of season 28 Bachelor contestant Kelsey Anderson, who got engaged to Joey Graziadei on the show. Mark is widowed after the death of Kelsey’s mother and is now hoping to find love again.
However, there are plenty of great men for Joan – who left season 1 of The Golden Bachelor to be with her daughter after she gave birth – to choose from.
Charles, 66, is a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia.
“Charles L. really is someone special. The retired data analyst and father of two is ready for a second chance at true love and excited to put himself out there. Charles L. is no stranger to taking risks. He grew up in rural China and moved to the United States with only $20 in his pocket. Now, he’s ready to risk it all for love and is hoping Joan can match his kind heart, hilarious sense of humor, and sweet soul. Charles L. is hoping to meet someone intelligent and kind, and we know he’s coming to the right place. If Charles L. could see anyone in concert during his golden years, he’d love to see Britney Spears perform one day. Let’s see if Charles L. can find love ‘Baby One More Time’ with Joan!”
R.J.
RJ, 66, works as a financial advisor in California.
“Looking for a man in finance, 6-foot-5, Golden Bachelorette cast member? Well, look no further than RJ! RJ is the happiest person he knows, and he’s ready to share all that happiness with a special someone. He may be in his golden years, but he says, ‘Us old guys are still vibrant and suitable for love!’ When he isn’t working, RJ loves playing poker and golf and enjoys good food with good friends. His guilty pleasures are warm chocolate chip cookies and long walks on the beach. RJ is looking for his “forever snuggle bunny” and is hoping Joan is the storybook ending he’s been dreaming of. Here’s to hoping he can find the butterflies he’s looking for on The Golden Bachelorette!”
Jonathan
Jonathan, who is 61, works as a shipping consultant in Iowa.
“A guy like Jonathan is every woman’s dream! The materials specialist is full of life, love and positivity, and he’s easy on the eyes as well. Jonathan hopes to prove that there are good men out there with real intentions of finding love in their golden years. His two kids are his number one priority, but he’s ready to make time for himself and his dating life. In his free time, Jonathan loves going to museums, attending live theater, and spending time with his three pets — a dog, a cat, and a floppy-eared rabbit. After reentering the dating pool in his Golden era, Jonathan is ready to find that spark. Here’s to hoping that Jonathan can find a meaningful connection with Joan!”
Thomas
Thomas is a 62-year-old FDNY chief in New York City.”
Love is heating up — is there a firefighter in the house?! Thomas has it covered. This New York City firefighter is a great catch, and he is so excited about the opportunity to find love again. Thomas is a father of three and is very close with his kids. When he isn’t working hard in the firehouse, he enjoys playing ukulele, eating ice cream and listening to Elton John while walking around Central Park. Thomas is a self-proclaimed great gift-giver and is hopeful that Joan is ready to be showered with tokens of his affection. He has a hilarious and sarcastic sense of humor, and while he doesn’t take life too seriously, Thomas knows the future is bright. He is ready to sweep Joan off her feet!”
Keith
Keith, a 62-year-old girl dad, lives in California.
“Keith lights up every room he walks into! The sales director and father of three is loving, smart and creative. Keith is not only 6-foot-5 but also a social butterfly with a big personality to match! He has dedicated most of his adult life to being a single dad and raising his daughters, but the soon-to-be empty-nester is ready to put himself first and prioritize finding love. When Keith falls for someone, he falls hard and fast and is hoping Joan could be the one for him. Keith believes age is just a number and says, ‘Younger people shouldn’t be scared of growing older. Getting older ROCKS!’ Keith’s guilty pleasure is Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, and he says he can never have just one scoop. He’s ready to love Joan un-cone-ditionally!”
Charles
Charles, 62, works as a portfolio manager in California.
“Charles K. is just as sweet as he is handsome! The portfolio manager has strong family values, is well-traveled, and is the life of the party. While Charles K. is very proud of his work, he says his five children are his greatest accomplishment. When he isn’t working or spending time with family, Charles K. loves playing basketball, dancing, exercising and exploring the outdoors. He also takes his style (or, as his son says, his “drip”) seriously. This fashion-forward senior says he wants to prove to the world that men above 60 “still have game, charm and swag!” Charles K. has traveled the world looking for love and is open to living anywhere; he’s just waiting for that right connection. He can’t wait to meet Joan and see if she’s the woman he’s been searching for!”
Ken
Ken is a 60-year-old property management treasurer who resides in Massachusetts.
“This Boston man is ready to find love! Ken’s family and friends describe him as honest, adventurous and active … like, really active! He has run many marathons, plays tennis and loves cycling. Ken is looking for a partner who has a good sense of humor and can keep up with his on-the-go lifestyle. He says he still feels young, even in his 60s and is in a very happy place in life despite not having someone to experience it all with. Ken’s heart is open to love, and he is so excited about this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to find it with Joan. When he isn’t working or spending time with his adult kids, Ken loves watching Ted Lasso and cheering on Boston sports teams. Will this be the end of Ken’s search for love? We hope so!”
Kim
Kim, 69, is a retired Navy captain from Seattle.
“Kim is ready to sail off into the sunset with Joan … literally! The retired naval officer loves spending time on his sailboat and dreams of taking Joan for a romantic ride as the sun goes down. Kim is a man of integrity who says he loves making the most of life at any age. He is sincere and generous, and he is a proud father and grandfather. Kim is ready for love and hopes to make his future partner feel special. His ideal date night includes cooking dinner together and enjoying it in the backyard. Kim loves an old-fashioned and hopes to toast to him and Joan being the perfect match. Sounds like you’ve come to the right place, Kim!”
Gil
Gil is a 60-year-old educator who lives in California.
“Gil is the perfect combination of romantic, sweet and emotional. This educator is ready for love again and misses that feeling of knowing you’re with the right person. The father of two wants to show the world that men can be committed and want the same kinds of relationships that women do during their golden years. Gil loves going to comedy clubs with his friends and indulging in a relaxing foot massage in his free time. He knows retirement is on the horizon for him and dreams of living in Hawaii by the beach with the partner he is walking through the rest of his life with. Gil’s favorite way to show affection is holding hands, and he’s reaching out for Joan’s hand, hoping she’s the one he’s been waiting for.”
Jordan
Jordan, 61, works as a sales manager in Chicago.
“Jordan is a glass-half-full kind of guy. This dad is extremely family-oriented and is very close with his three daughters and three brothers. When Jordan isn’t working, he loves walking his dog, Mickey, along the lake, enjoying deep-dish pizza from Lou Malnati’s and playing ping-pong. Jordan is warm and funny and really wants to meet a woman to grow old with. He hopes to find someone who loves being outside and trying new restaurants. Jordan also hopes his future wife isn’t afraid to be silly and have fun because he doesn’t take life too seriously. Life is never boring when Jordan is around, and he plans to make the most out of every second he has with Joan!”
Guy
Guy, 66, is an emergency room doctor from Nevada.
“Guy is ready to put himself out there for our Golden Bachelorette! The emergency room physician has dedicated nearly 40 years to helping others as a doctor, and he is excited about the opportunity to meet someone to share the rest of his life with. Guy is charismatic, confident and romantic and is looking for a woman who is intelligent and funny. He loves spending time with his four kids and grandchild and wants to prove to the world that older men still have a zest for life. Guy does NOT fit the ‘grumpy old man’ stereotype and knows he has a lot of life left to live. He is a big believer in chivalry and wants to make Joan feel extra special. Guy is a total catch, and we think Joan will have no trouble seeing that!”
Christopher
Christopher, a 64-year-old contractor, is from New York.
“Christopher is a proud father and grandfather who is ready to say goodbye to his single days. He loves owning a construction company, but his greatest accomplishments in life are his three kids and seven grandkids. Christopher is looking for a genuine connection with a sincere woman, and he can really see a future with Joan. He truly believes that it is never too late to find love and has high hopes for the Golden Bachelorette. In his free time, Christopher loves exercising and cooking healthy meals. He would love to cook for Joan and is ready to whip up her favorite dish if she has an appetite for a delicious meal with a handsome date!”
Bob
Bob, a 64-year-old chiropractor from California, knows how to “ride the waves of life,” according to his bio.
“This chiropractor is an avid surfer, and he’s ready to see if he and Joan have the totally tubular chemistry he’s been searching for. After going through a divorce, Bob is ready to open his heart again and is hoping to find a kind, patient and compassionate woman — someone he can truly call a partner. Bob is very dedicated to his work as a chiropractor, and there’s nothing he loves more than helping people. When he isn’t working, Bob enjoys going for ocean swims, watching Pixar movies and eating dark chocolate. Bob is serious about finding love, so let the journey begin.”
Bill
Bill is a 68-year-old retired videographer from Oregon.
“Bill is an outgoing, charismatic man who is ready to meet the one! The retired video producer is a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic who says, ‘I am Latin; romance is in my blood!’ Bill loves the retired life but wants to meet someone to enjoy his golden years with. He shares two daughters with his ex-wife, and they are all extremely supportive of him going on this journey and hopefully finding love again. Bill says he has tried every dating site and hasn’t had any luck in his local singles’ scene. When he isn’t spending time with family, Bill loves playing guitar, public speaking and rocking out to the Beatles. He’s hoping meeting Joan will be the end of the search for his future wife … Fingers crossed!”
Pascal
Pascal, 69, is a salon owner in Chicago.
“Pascal is ready to say, ‘Eiffel in love!’ This French business owner is looking for his soulmate and cannot wait to meet our Golden Bachelorette. Pascal is a very proud father and grandfather whose family is his pride and joy. When he’s not working, Pascal loves going to the theater, trying new restaurants and going to concerts. He loves the finer things in life and says while he isn’t a great cook, he “makes great reservations!” Pascal is French, so being romantic is in his blood, and he’s hoping to meet a woman who is passionate, full of life and intelligent. Pascal is ready to start the next chapter, and now, he just needs to find the right woman to stand by his side. Oui are rooting for you, Pascal!”
Pablo
Pablo, a 63-year-old retired UN agency director, is from Maryland.
“Pablo is a man of the world who spends his days saving lives and his evenings curled up on the couch watching reruns of his favorite sitcoms. When he isn’t volunteering as an EMT, Pablo, who is originally from Buenos Aires, enjoys visiting his kids and grandkids in California and New York, running ultramarathons, and watching rugby. Pablo is also a sucker for a rom-com and isn’t afraid to admit that he cries in almost all romantic scenes. He is a big believer that we can learn, play and explore new things at any age, and he can’t wait for the opportunity to meet Joan. Will our Golden Bachelorette be the person Pablo has been looking for? Only time will tell!”
Dan
Dan, 64, is a private investor from Florida.
“Dan is a handsome catch with a big heart. The private investor is an optimistic, loyal and open-minded guy who loves the simple things in life, like enjoying a Saturday morning at the farmers market. He deeply values his close relationship with the women in his life, like his two daughters and his sister. Dan says he’s currently the happiest he’s ever been and just wants to meet the right woman to live out his golden years with. He hasn’t had much luck with dating recently, so Dan is excited about the opportunity to meet our Golden Bachelorette. We can’t wait to see if he and Joan hit it off!”
David
David is a rancher from Austin, Texas, who is 68 years old.
“David is a sweet soul who’s ready to find love! He’s thoughtful, sensitive and kind and has dedicated his life to being there for others. He put a pause on dating for 16 years to focus on his kids but is now ready to meet the love of his life and ride off into the sunset together. David loves running marathons and spontaneously booking flights to new destinations. He’s hoping his future wife will want to travel the world with him and share new experiences during their golden years. Joan, we know you’re looking for a life partner, but do you need a travel buddy, too?”
Mark
Mark, an Army veteran from Louisiana, is 57.
“Mark is ready for love after loss. You may recognize Mark as Kelsey Anderson’s dad and Joey Graziadei’s future father-in-law! Inspired by Kelsey and Joey’s love story, Mark is excited about this chance to find love again. Mark is empathetic and warm and has dedicated his life to working for the military. His five children are his greatest accompaniment, and he can’t wait to have grandchildren one day. Mark loved watching “The Golden Bachelor” because it made him realize he’s not alone in his grief, and others are also hoping to find love again in this chapter of life. He loves traveling to visit his kids, and he hopes to meet a woman to plant roots with again. Mark is truly here to find his person and hopefully return home with Joan by his side.”
Gary
Gary lives in California and is a 65-year-old retired finance executive.
“Handsome Gary has a zest for life that lights up every room he enters! He loves the retired life in Palm Desert, where he enjoys taking spin classes, golfing and watching The View. Gary is the godson of the legendary Tina Turner and is also very musically gifted, with a beautiful singing voice and killer dance moves. The charming father of two says his dating life has been nonexistent, but he couldn’t be more ready to meet his soulmate. Gary is hoping to meet a kind, caring and intelligent woman to travel the world with. He dreams of owning a home in the South of France, so Joan, we hope you’re ready to bon voyage with Gary!”
Chock
Chock is a 60-year-old insurance executive from Kansas.
“Chock is quite the catch! He’s kind, loves adventure, and has had a successful career owning his own business. Chock has a very full life with his kids, his adorable black Lab Super Tubbs, and his work, but he knows he’s missing the one thing he wants most — love. Chock truly believes love can be found at any age and is enthusiastic about finding that spark again. He’s hoping this is his moment to meet the adventurous, compassionate woman he’s been looking for. When Chock isn’t working or spending time with his kids, he loves exercising and rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs. His guilty pleasure is shopping, and he can’t resist a good sale! Chock is totally a relationship guy, so let’s see if Joan is the long-term love he’s been dreaming of.”
Jack
Jack, a 68-year-old caterer, is from Chicago.
“Does Jack have an appetite for love? Yes, chef! The retired restaurant owner and chef has a big personality and loves spending time in the kitchen. Jack is ready to treat Joan like the queen she is and wants to cook a five-star meal just for her. The father and grandfather loves making people laugh and is looking to find his travel partner for life. He went on a solo trip to Italy last year and it made him realize that he truly wants someone to enjoy the world with. Jack is a big softie who just wants to tell his partner that he loves them every morning and every night before bed. He truly believes that love is within reach, and we hope he’s right!”
Gregg
Gregg lives in Florida and is a 64-year-old retired university vice president.
“Gregg is ready to receive the love and care he gives to so many others. He is empathetic, passionate, well-read and has a great sense of humor. He says that he believes love allows people to be the best version of themselves and is truly ready to let love in again. He enjoys spending time with his three daughters, and they love watching Bachelor Nation shows together as a family. Gregg and his dog, FlipFlop, are a package deal, so Joan better get ready for some puppy love! How does a dog-park date sound?!”
Michael
Michael, a retired banking CEO who is 65, lives in North Carolina.
“Michael is a sweet soul who is ready to find the one. The banking exec is a dad of two sons he loves very much, and they both hope he can find love again. Michael is compassionate, creative and intelligent, and he loves learning new things. When he’s not working, he enjoys reading, watching movies and exploring Chicago’s botanical gardens. When it comes to dating, Michael says he makes sure to listen and learn about his date rather than talking too much. Michael is excited for the chance to fall in love again and can’t wait for his Golden Bachelorette journey to begin.”