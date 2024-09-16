Guy Gansert is one of the 24 men hoping to find love with Joan Vassos on season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette – and he’s quite a catch!

What Is Guy Gansert’s Job?

Guy works as an emergency room doctor in Nevada. He works for Northern Nevada Emergency Physicians, according to his LinkedIn. He previously served as the Chief of Staff at Renown Medical Center from 2005 until 2007 and as the Medical Director for the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Renown Regional Emergency Room from 1994 until 2005.

The Reno, Nevada, resident has been working for 40 years. He went to med school at the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine and then specialized in Emergency Medicine at the University of Louisville’s School of Medicine.

In addition to his work as a doctor, Guy is also passionate about hiking and often shares photos of his travels on social media. He planned to hike Mount Kilimanjaro in the fall of 2024, but was sidelined by a knee injury.

Who Is Guy Gansert’s 1st Wife?

Before appearing on The Golden Bachelorette, Guy was married to his first wife, Heidi Gansert. She is a Republican politician in Nevada who has been serving for the state Senate since 2016. However, she has opted not to run for her seat again in the 2024 election.

Guy and Heidi were still together in 2017, as a profile in the Nevada Independent discussed their relationship and confirmed that they had been married for over 30 years. It’s unclear when they split.

Does Guy Gansert Have Kids?

Guy is a proud dad of four children, according to his ABC bio. He also has one grandchild named Idan through his oldest daughter MacKenzie, who works as a lawyer in Atlanta.

Guy has shared some information about his children on social media. In May 2024, he gushed about Mackenzie after she ran the Boston marathon. “She completed it in sweltering heat(for marathons) and being 8 months postpartum while working 50+ hours a week for a corporate law firm,” Guy bragged. “I must give her a shout out for being an amazing wife, mother, daughter, woman, human!”

In September 2023, he honored his two sons by posting, “Happy National Son’s Day to my two boys, Glenn and Hank, who are rocking life ! I couldn’t be more proud.”

In 2021, he documented a trip to England with daughter Kirsten, including Instagram posts. “This flight and bus ride out to Oxford University couldn’t have been better,” he wrote in one caption. “I was engulfed in smoke free perfect weather as Kirsten and I roamed the streets of Jericho District. Of course I had to have classic English Pub food, Fish and Chips and a Pint. I’m just ecstatic being [able] to see and experience this special time.”

How Far Does Guy Gansert Make It on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’?

Guy is reportedly Joan’s final pick on season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette, according to Reality Steve. Steve reported in August 2024 that Pascal Ibgui eliminated himself at the final 2 because “he wasn’t in love with Joan.” Steve did not know whether or not Guy and Joan got engaged, but he said they were still together in August 2024.