Ahead of the premiere of season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette, Internet spoilers have uncovered who Joan Vassos picks and more about the ending of her season.

Who Does Joan Vassos Pick on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’?

Joan picks Guy Gansert on season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette, according to Reality Steve. However, the blogger has not been able to confirm if Joan and Guy got engaged at the final rose ceremony. He reported in August 2024 that they were still together.

The show was filmed in June and July 2024 and premieres on September 18, 2024.

Who Were Joan Vassos’ Final 2 on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’?

In addition to Guy, Pascal Ibgui was the other man in Joan’s final 2 on The Golden Bachelorette. Steve reported that Pascal sent himself home before the final rose ceremony.

“From everything I’ve heard, Pascal eliminated himself [at the final 2] because he wasn’t in love with Joan,” Steve wrote on August 27, 2024.

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

How Did Joan Vassos Season of ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ End?

The season ended with Joan and Guy getting together following Pascal’s self-elimination. Before that, Joan went on hometown dates with both men, along with Chock Chapple and Jordan Heller, according to Steve.

Joan eliminated Jordan after hometowns and then went into fantasy suites week with Guy, Pascal and Chock, who was eliminated at the next rose ceremony, Steve reported.

Fans were shocked to see that Mark Anderson – whose daughter Kelsey Anderson got engaged to Joey Graziadei on season 28 of The Bachelor – was not one of the finalists. The widowed dad of five joined The Golden Bachelorette after viewers fell in love with him on Joey’s season. Steve did not specify how far Mark made it on the show.

Who Is Guy Gansert on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’?

Guy is an emergency room doctor in Reno, Nevada. He works at Northern Nevada Emergency Physicians, according to his LinkedIn.

ABC

Before becoming a doctor, Guy went to the University of Nevada, Reno, then went on to attend med school at the university’s School of Medicine, followed by three years specializing in emergency medicine at the University of Louisville.

Although he has dedicated 40 years to his career, Guy is also a family man who has four children and one grandchild. He is divorced from his first wife, Heidi Gansert, who started working in politics in 2004 and served in the Nevada State Senate from 2016-2024.

Guy is also extremely active and a hiking enthusiast, with a goal of hiking Mount Kilimanjaro. In fact, he was supposed to hike the mountain in the fall of 2024, but an injury sidelined him.

“I take full responsibility for thinking my body is 25 years old instead of being in my “Golden Years”. My left knee required surgery for a meniscus tear(cartilage),” he wrote on Instagram on September 4, 2024. “I’ll be back to my old self in no time. Unfortunately, my plans to hike Mount Kilamanjaro [sic] in Tanzania, Africa, followed by a safari in three weeks will have to wait until next year.”