Charles “Chock” Chapple is one of the men who caught Joan Vassos’ eye right off the bat on season 1 of the Golden Bachelorette.

Who Is ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Star Chock Chapple?

Chock is an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas, according to his ABC bio. His LinkedIn reveals that he grew up in the small town of Garden Plain, Kansas, and is now the president of Insurance Services Group, LLC, since 2020. The “full service” insurance agency offers “business, personal, health and safety/HR services,” while specializing in “insurance for family-owned and managed businesses.”

Previously, Chock owned CIG Insurance from 2004 until 2020. His father and grandfather both worked in the insurance industry and Chock received his degrees in labor relations and general business administration from Kansas State University.

Does Golden Bachelorette’s Chock Chapple Have Kids?

Chock has a daughter, Taylor, born in 1999, and a son, Tyler, born in 2001.

Taylor lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has worked as an account coordinator at NFP insurance company since July 2024. She previously served as the director of operations at Chase Gregory Jewelers while living in California. Taylor received a degree in marketing from Kansas State University in 2022.

taylorchapple/Instagram

Tyler graduated from the University of Kansas with a finance degree in 2024. “As a fourth-generation insurance professional with a deep family heritage in the industry, I blend traditional expertise with innovative insights in the finance sector,” his LinkedIn says. “My analytical insight is further enriched by a passion for history, economics, and strategic games such as chess and backgammon. This unique blend allows me to develop sophisticated financial strategies and provide fresh perspectives on market, business and legal analysis.”

Was Golden Bachelorette’s Chock Chapple Married?

Chock was previously married to Heather Chapple. It’s unclear when they divorced. However, she helped him start CIG Insurance in 2003 and was seemingly still involved in the business by 2008.

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

“Heather Chapple was focused on building the business by selling policies to outdoor recreation companies,” an article in the Business Journals said at the time.

Heather has since gotten remarried to Mike Sharpe and now goes by Heather Gillingham-Sharpe. She is the senior vice president of NFP insurance company and lives in Washington.

“Covid cancelled 2 wedding dates so we married in the living room of our WA home,” Heather revealed on Instagram in June 2024.

Chock Chapple’s Fiancee Died From Brain Cancer

After divorcing Heather, Chock got engaged to Katherine “Kathy” Elizabeth White Goree. She died from brain cancer in January 2022.

“Kathy was an absolute [sic] incredible mother, sister, daughter and better-half,” Chock wrote on Facebook at the time. “Super K was full of love, she lost her battle to cancer while never complaining nor having any regrets. Kathy’s love for her family, friends and furry friends was 2nd to none. She loved sports, especially KU basketball, as well as her kids games for the past 15+ years. Kathy very rarely missed one of Charlie’s or Addie’s game and would often turn the TV off if KU was behind at half-time- the stress of a potential KU loss was simply too much to for her to take.”

He continued, “Kathy was the rock of her family, I lost a great friend and our community lost one of it’s best kept secrets. Kathy’s friends will always be near and dear to her. They truly enjoyed each other and always had stories of fun and adventure. A special sincere thanks to those who cared for Kathy these past five months, and I apologize in advance if I omit anyone; Crystal, Susan, Sharon, Sonja, Silvia, Tom Jr, Tom Sr, Nikki, Kristy, Addie and Charlie.”

Kathy was just 52 years old when she died. She had two children, Charlie and Addison.

Chock Chapple’s Hobbies

Chock loves staying active by exercising. He’s a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and said that shopping is his “guilty pleasure.” “He can’t resist a good sale,” Chock’s ABC bio says. He’s also a “self-proclaimed grill master.”