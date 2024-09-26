Golden Bachelorette Chock Chapple’s Family: Late Fiancee and 2 Kids

Chock Chapple is a family guy. The insurance executive and Joan Vassos are deepening their connection on The Golden Bachelorette season 1, and the pair have a lot in common. Like Joan, Chock experienced losing a partner after his fiancée Katherine “Kathy” Elizabeth White Goree died from brain cancer in January 2022.

Prior to his engagement with Kathy, Chock was once married to his ex-wife, Heather Chapple, with whom he shares two kids.

Chock Chapple’s Relationship With Late Fiancee Kathy

During season 1, episode 2 of The Golden Bachelorette, Joan chose the Kansas native to accompany her on the first one-on-one date of the season. Chock opened his heart to the leading lady and shared the most tragic event of his life – losing Kathy.

“We were together for nine years and we were engaged and we had plans to be together,” Chock told The Golden Bachelorette. “And then I got a call from her son and he said, ‘I need you to come to the hospital,’ and I had no idea why.”

Disney

After experiencing a seizure, Kathy underwent a CAT scan that revealed tumors on her brain. Doctors discovered she had glioblastoma, a fast spreading and most common type of brain cancer.

“She lived for five months, four days. I’ve been through some things in my life, but I never had anyone die in my arms. It was heartbreaking,” Chock recalled to Joan. “It was the only time I really showed vulnerability, where I broke down. And I started crying and you go, ‘Why couldn’t it be me? Why is this happening to you?’”

He revealed that “about one month” before Kathy passed away, she “sat [him] down” and said, “‘I want you to go on with your life.’ That’s one of the biggest reasons I’m here.”

Chock mourned the loss of his late fiancée by writing a beautiful tribute to her via Facebook shortly after her death in January 2022.

“Super K was full of love, she lost her battle to cancer while never complaining nor having any regrets,” the ABC contestant wrote. “Kathy’s love for her family, friends and furry friends was 2nd to none.”

Chock later cherished Kathy as “the rock of her family.”

“I lost a great friend and our community lost one of its best kept secrets,” the post continued. “Kathy’s friends will always be near and dear to her. They truly enjoyed each other and always had stories of fun and adventure. A special sincere thanks to those who cared for Kathy these past five months, and I apologize in advance if I omit anyone; Crystal, Susan, Sharon, Sonja, Silvia, Tom Jr, Tom Sr, Nikki, Kristy, Addie and Charlie.”

Chock Chapple’s Late Fiancee Kathy Had 2 Kids

Kathy was the mother of two children, Charlie and Addison.

Chock Chapple Has 2 Kids

Chock welcomed daughter Taylor and son Tyler during his marriage with ex-wife Heather.

The former couple were married for more than one decade before calling it quits and maintaining an amicable coparenting relationship.

“The marriage lasted 12 years and we just weren’t really a fit,” Chock told Joan during their one-on-one date. “[She’s a] good person and I wish her the best. [She’s] the mother of my children.”