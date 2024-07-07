Jenn Tran is hoping to find her happily ever after on season 21 of The Bachelorette, and she has a few past leads to look to for inspiration. While a lot of The Bachelorette final couples aren’t still together, the show has produced some success stories, with some pairs still married to this day.
Trista and Ryan Sutter are one of Bachelor Nation’s most notorious success stories. The couple got engaged on season 1 of The Bachelorette and tied the knot in a televised wedding later that year. They are still married today and have two children together.
2 of 21
Season 2 – Meredith Phillips and Ian McKee
Meredith and Ian got engaged on The Bachelorette and were together for more than one year before they broke up in February 2005. Both Meredith and Ian have retreated from the public eye since their time on the show.
3 of 21
Season 3 – Jen Schefft and Jerry Ferris
Although Jerry was Jen’s final choice in season 3, she rejected his proposal at the final rose ceremony. She is now married with two children, while he and his wife, Natasha Goss, have one son together. Jerry works in real estate in California.
4 of 21
Season 4 – DeAnna Pappas and Jesse Csincsak
DeAnna and Jesse had a wedding date set for May 2009 after getting engaged during The Bachelorette. However, they split six months before walking down the aisle.
She was married to Stephen Stagliano from 2011 until they confirmed their separation in 2023. They have two children together. Meanwhile, Jesse is married to Ann Lueders, who was a contestant on season 13 of The Bachelor. The couple has three children.
5 of 21
Season 5 – Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski
Jillian and Ed were together for a year after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette. They split in July 2010.
Jillian got engaged to Justin Pasutto in 2016 and announced in 2024 that they finally plan to walk down the aisle in 2025. The couple has two children. Meanwhile, Ed has been married to Natalie Bomke since 2015 and they share a daughter.
6 of 21
Season 6 – Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez
Ali and Roberto were engaged for more than a year when they split in 2011. She remains a staple in Bachelor Nation and is now married to Kevin Manno with two children. In 2019, Roberto announced his engagement to Kristiana Elliott.
Ali confirmed in 2020 that she and her ex-fiancé check in with each other “every couple of years” and said there’s “no animosity” between them.
7 of 21
Season 7 – Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum
Ashley and JP left The Bachelorette engaged and got married in December 2012. They went on to have two children together. Sadly, the couple separated in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2021.
Ashley has been dating Yanni Georgoulakis since 2021.
8 of 21
Season 8 – Emily Maynard and Jef Holm
Emily and Jef broke up in October 2012, just months after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette finale. She is now married to Tyler Johnson, whom she shares five children with, in addition to her daughter from a previous relationship. Jef now works as the CEO of People Water, but mostly lives his life away from the public eye.
Andi and Josh had a bitter breakup in 2015, less than one year after they got engaged on The Bachelorette. She married her now-husband, Blaine Hart, in 2023.
Josh was briefly engaged to Amanda Stanton after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise. He now lives in Atlanta and works in real estate.
11 of 21
Season 11 – Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth
Kaitlyn and Shawn got engaged on The Bachelorette and were together for more than three years before their split in 2018. She went on to get engaged to fellow Bachelor Nation member Jason Tartick in 2021, but they called off the engagement in 2023. Following the split, Kaitlyn has been linked to another Bachelorette contestant, Zac Clark, but they have not confirmed their relationship.
Meanwhile, Shawn welcomed a baby with girlfriend Audrey “Dre” Joseph in 2023. They mostly keep their relationship private.
12 of 21
Season 12 – JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers
JoJo and Jordan have kept their love alive since getting engaged on The Bachelorette. They tied the knot in 2022 after postponing the wedding twice amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple lives in Puerto Rico.
13 of 21
Season 13 – Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo
Rachel and Bryan got married in 2019, two years after their Bachelorette engagement. However, they announced in January 2024 that they had separated. They are currently in the midst of trying to reach a divorce settlement.
14 of 21
Season 14 – Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen
Becca and Garrett were engaged for two years before splitting in 2020 following controversial comments he made after George Floyd’s death. Becca met Thomas Jacobs on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. They are now married with a baby. Garrett got engaged to Alex Farrar in 2022.
15 of 21
Season 15 – Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt
Hannah and Jed got engaged on The Bachelorette but broke up while the season was airing when it was revealed that he had a girlfriend before leaving to film the show.
Hannah was briefly romantically linked to runner-up Tyler Cameron after the finale – and they had another fling in 2020 – but she is now engaged to Adam Woolard and they live together in Nashville.
Jed got engaged to Ellen Decker in 2022.
16 of 21
Season 16 – Clare Crawley and Dale Moss
Clare and Dale left The Bachelorette as an engaged couple less than two weeks into filming. After splitting in January 2021, they reconciled that May, but broke up for good months later.
Clare is now married to Ryan Dawkins and they welcomed their first child together via surrogate in 2024. Dale has been dating Galey Alix since 2022.
17 of 21
Season 16 – Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark
Following Clare’s midseason exit, Tayshia Adams replaced her as the Bachelorette. Tayshia got engaged to Zac at the end of her season, but they split in 2021. She has since been romantically linked to Summer House star Luke Gulbranson, but they keep their relationship private. Meanwhile, Zac is rumored to be dating Kaitlyn Bristowe.
18 of 21
Season 17 – Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes
Katie and Blake did get engaged on The Bachelorette, but they split just months later. She went on to date another contestant from her season, John Hersey, but they ended their relationship in 2022. In 2024, Katie confirmed that she was dating fellow comedian Jeff Arcuri.
Blake appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in 2023 and dated Jess Girod, but they ended things before filming was over.
19 of 21
Season 19 – Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer
Gabby and Erich ended their engagement amid her run on Dancing With the Stars in 2022. She came out in 2023 and announced she was dating Robby Hoffman. Meanwhile, Erich started dating Elizabeth Turner in 2023.
20 of 21
Season 19 – Rachel Recchia and Tino Franco
Rachel and Tino got engaged on The Bachelorette but broke up before the finale aired when he admitted to cheating on her. Rachel appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in 2023 and had a fling with Brayden Bowers. However, she did not leave the show in a relationship. Tino has mostly kept out of the public eye since the show.
21 of 21
Season 20 – Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko
After getting engaged on The Bachelorette, Charity and Dotun are going strong and planning to tie the knot in 2025.