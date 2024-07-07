Season 4 – DeAnna Pappas and Jesse Csincsak

DeAnna and Jesse had a wedding date set for May 2009 after getting engaged during The Bachelorette. However, they split six months before walking down the aisle.

She was married to Stephen Stagliano from 2011 until they confirmed their separation in 2023. They have two children together. Meanwhile, Jesse is married to Ann Lueders, who was a contestant on season 13 of The Bachelor. The couple has three children.