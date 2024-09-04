Why Did Devin Strader Break Up With Jenn Trann on The Bachelorette

Fans watched as Jenn Trann deliberated her decision on The Bachelorette between her top two contenders, Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg. Jenn ended up choosing Devin, and in a surprising twist, she took the reins and proposed to him on the beach in Hawaii instead of him getting down on one knee.

Although fans were excited to see how Jenn’s love story had unfolded since filming, they were met with disappointment when she tearfully revealed Devin had ended their relationship weeks after their romantic engagement in Hawaii.

Why Did Devin Break Up With Jenn on ‘The Bachelorette’?

During the season 21 finale, which aired on September 2, 2024, the P.A. assistant disclosed that Devin seemed to pull away after they filmed their engagement and insisted he was “never fully in the relationship.”

In an effort to take pressure off the situation, Jenn proposed calling off the engagement and continuing to date, while even suggesting couples counseling. Despite her efforts, Devin showed no interest in mending their relationship. A month before the finale aired, Devin told the Miami resident that he “regretted” their engagement and that he “didn’t love her anymore.”

“I promised my life to somebody who I thought was going to put every effort into the relationship. I didn’t feel that. I felt like I was secondary to everything in his life,” she told host Jesse Palmer during the live finale. “He wasn’t introducing me to his family anymore. Every little thing made me feel secondary to his life and I didn’t understand why.”

The relationship only continued to take a turn for the worse after Jenn confronted Devin onstage for following Bachelor Nation star Maria Georgas on Instagram the day after their breakup and clubbing with Jeremy Simon instead of taking time to reflect on their split.

Disney/John Fleenor

Bachelorette’s Jenn Reacted to Her Breakup With Devin

Although Jenn didn’t end her season of The Bachelorette in a happy relationship, she’s ready to put the heartbreak behind her and move on in her life.

“It definitely was a moment I had been wanting to happen for the past month,” Jenn said about her confrontation with Devin on Good Morning America, one day after the finale aired. “I just needed to get that off my chest and start a clean slate and move on with my life.”

She said it was “nice” to get “closure” during their After the Final Rose confrontation and had no regrets about proposing to Devin — something that had never been seen in Bachelor history. Jenn admitted that “almost immediately” after their May 2024 proposal, she began noticing “inconsistencies” in Devin, specifically in what he was “promising [her] and then not fulfilling.”

Initially giving him “grace” due to the pressures of the show, over time she realized “his heart wasn’t in it anymore.”

“I proposed to a man who promised me a fulfilling life, a loving partnership, and the marriage I had always wanted,” Jenn explained. “I am very confident in knowing that’s still what I want. Unfortunately, he just wasn’t the man he talked himself up to be.”