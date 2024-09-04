One day after The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran came face-to-face with Devin Strader following their breakup, she’s ready to move on from their failed relationship.

“It definitely was a moment I had been wanting to happen for the past month,” Jenn, 26, admitted on the Wednesday, September 4, episode of Good Morning America. “I just needed to get that off my chest and start a clean slate and move on with my life.”

During the live portion of the season 21 finale of The Bachelorette on Tuesday, September 3, Jenn revealed that Devin Strader had broken up with her just weeks after they got engaged in May. A month before the finale even aired, he called off the engagement, and Jenn said that he had been distant in the time leading up to that final decision being made.

“It’s kind of just been off-and-on and what not,” Jenn explained on GMA. “So it was nice to kind of get the closure that I needed last night.”

She also added, “I was so happy and I was so ready to start our life together. But I had realized that his energy had shifted and his priorities had shifted. He wasn’t the same person on the show as he was off the show.”

The physician assistant student said it was “almost immediate” that she started noticing “inconsistencies” in what Devin was “promising [her] and then not fulfilling.” She continued, “I said, ‘Maybe it’s just the show. It’s been a lot coming off the show.’ So I gave grace with that. And I think over time I just realized his heart wasn’t in it anymore.”

However, she stood by her insistence that she has no regrets about proposing to Devin and accepting an engagement ring from him too. “I proposed to a man who promised me a fulfilling life, a loving partnership, and the marriage I had always wanted,” Jenn explained. “I am very confident in knowing that’s still what I want. Unfortunately, he just wasn’t the man he talked himself up to be.”

During their After the Final Rose confrontation, Jenn revealed that Devin said he “regretted” the engagement after filming. “He basically said he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way,” she shared. “He was checked out. It wasn’t what he wanted anymore.”

The Miami resident said she was willing to do whatever it took to make the relationship work, including couple’s counseling or calling off the engagement but continuing to date if that took some pressure off of the situation. However, she said Devin had no desire to fix things. She also called him out for following fellow Bachelor Nation star Maria Georgas on Instagram the day after they broke up and slammed him for going clubbing with Jeremy Simon when he should’ve been mourning their split.

Now that that difficult conversation is behind her, Jenn has plenty to look forward to. One day after The Bachelorette finale aired, she was announced as a cast member for season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. Jenn is partnered with Sasha Farber on the show, which premieres on September 17.