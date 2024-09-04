Jenn Tran had a lot to say to Devin Strader when they came face-to-face for the first time since ending their engagement. During the live aftershow of The Bachelorette season 21 finale on Tuesday, September 3, Jenn revealed that Devin had broken off their engagement one month prior.

When Devin, 28, came on stage to have a conversation with Jenn, 26, she wasted no time calling him out. She slammed him for breaking up with her over the phone and revealed that he started following other girls on Instagram the very next day. “Not only other girls, but Maria [Georgas],” Jenn shared. “Not only is that so disrespectful to anything we shared together, I just don’t understand why you would do something like that.”

Maria, 30, was a contestant on season 28 of The Bachelor alongside Jenn and was a fan-favorite contestant to become the Bachelorette before Jenn was chosen. During a podcast interview in May, Maria said that she had fittings for The Bachelorette and was about to start filming before she turned down the opportunity.

However, Jenn had a bit of a different view on how the casting decision was made. “This show has been going on for years and years – 21 years of this show specifically – and every season there are multiple people in contention for the role,” the physician assistant student explained. “Multiple people are doing interviews or doing fittings or filming intro packages. And it’s never really you until it’s you. That’s why I was a little disappointed. The narratives out there aren’t exactly true.”

Fans noticed that Maria reportedly unfollowed Jenn on Instagram after the drama unfolded in the public eye.

During season 21 of The Bachelorette, Maria’s name came up at another point amid Jenn’s fight with Sam McKinney. Before she eliminated Sam M., he admitted that he came on the show thinking that Maria or Daisy Kent would be the Bachelorette. He received intense backlash from fans after making this confession.

The Bachelorette finale was quite dramatic, as Jenn dumped Marcus Shoberg before they went on their final date. Marcus, 32, was still uncertain about what he wanted from the future with Jenn, despite a proposal being just a few days away. She realized that they were not on the same page and ended their relationship.

Then, Jenn decided that she wanted to put herself first and said she was going to propose to Devin, rather than it be the other way around. “I can’t let you propose to me,” she told him at the final rose ceremony. “I’ve decided to choose myself on this journey and the best version of myself is when I’m with you. I’m strong on my own but I know that we’re stronger together. Devin, I want to fight for you every day. I want to help carry your burdens. I want to put a smile on your face and honestly I just don’t want to live without you.”

They left the show engaged, but Jenn revealed on the aftershow that Devin started pulling away once filming ended. She said he broke off their engagement at the beginning of August and they hadn’t seen each other for more than a month at the time of their After the Final Rose reunion.