The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas unfollowed Jenn Tran after the women made headlines for their involvement in the Bachelorette casting drama, according to reports.

Maria, 29, currently doesn’t follow Jenn, 26, on Instagram, though Life & Style can confirm Jenn follows Maria. While it has not yet been confirmed that Maria followed Jenn, the Daily Express U.S. reported that the Canada native did previously follow franchise’s latest star.

Fans noticed that Maria was not following Jenn after the New Jersey native discussed the casting drama during the Wednesday, June 26, episode of “Call Her Daddy.”

After Maria and Jenn competed for Joey Graziadei’s heart during season 28 of The Bachelor, many fans became hopeful that the Canada native would be named the next Bachelorette. Rumors swirled that both Maria and Daisy Kent had been asked to be the next leading lady, while many were shocked when Jenn was named the season 21 star.

Maria initially kept quiet about the casting drama, though broke her silence on the matter when she appeared on “Call Her Daddy” in May.

“It was set in stone. I was it,” Maria said about accepting the title of Bachelorette. “When everyone around me was so supportive of me being in this position and everyone wanted this for me, I took a second. I’m like, ‘Why am I not happy? Why am I not excited about this?’ It took me realizing that it’s just not my time [and] I was like, ‘Respectfully, I need to decline. I need to take a step back.’”

Maria explained that she didn’t publicly address her decision to step back from the role so that Jenn could “have her moment.” She then said that Jenn is “the most perfect Bachelorette,” adding, “I couldn’t think of anyone better to do this. She was so ready for it, and that was enough for me to say, ‘Yeah, it’s not my time.’”

More than one month after Maria spoke about Jenn’s casting, the physician assistant student slammed the rumors that she only got the role because others turned it down during her own “Call Her Daddy” appearance.

“The truth of the matter is, there’s a lot of narratives out there and they’re not necessarily the truth,” Jenn said. “This show has been going on for years and years – 21 years of this show specifically – and every season there are multiple people in contention for the role. Multiple people are doing interviews or doing fittings or filming intro packages. And it’s never really you until it’s you. That’s why I was a little disappointed. The narratives out there aren’t exactly true.”

After explaining that there are “always multiple people” in consideration for the role, Jenn stated that the lead is always decided at the “last minute decision.”

Disney/John Fleenor

“It was disappointing to come back from this incredible journey for myself and see all this speculation around it and have all these things take away from what my journey was,” she said, alluding to Maria’s claims.