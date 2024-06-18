Rachel Lindsay may not watch The Bachelorette after her time on the show, but she exclusively tells Life & Style that it’s “interesting” that Jenn Tran wasn’t the first choice as the season 21 lead.

“I do think it’s interesting that since I’ve made that statement that it’s come out that she wasn’t their first choice,” the attorney, 39, says about her past statement rejoicing at Jenn’s casting decision. “And I hate that that’s like a theme that’s attached to her journey because it really should be about her. So, rather than focusing on it being historic in something that the franchise is doing, I’d rather just focus on Jenn. And I’m excited for her to hopefully get all the things that she wants.”

Rachel also tells Life & Style that being the lead of a Bachelor franchise is a “learning experience.”

“You really learn what you want for yourself and who you are because you’re detached from all the things that you normally are fixated on in real life,” the TV host says. “So, I hope that you know she learns a lot about herself and love and what she desires as she goes through all of this and beyond.”

Rachel is making sure everyone is looking their best for summer in her partnership with Clairol and Glamsquad. In partnership with Glamsquad, Clairol House Calls is offering free at-home hair color appointments to Los Angeles, New York City, Miami and Dallas residents. Appointments are now open for those wanting to get pampered like ​the Bachelorette. The service includes a complimentary Clairol hair color service, OPI manicure and signature blowout.

Rachel appeared on season 13 of The Bachelorette and concluded filming the season after she accepted her estranged husband Bryan Abasolo’s proposal. The couple tied the knot on August 24, 2019, in Cancún and built their lives in Los Angeles. Rachel and Bryan, 44, ended their marriage on January 2, 2024.

Hours after filing for divorce, Bryan announced their separation via Instagram.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” he captioned the post. “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

The estranged duo are currently living under the same roof as they navigate the finalization of their divorce. Bryan requested emergency spousal support from Rachel in court documents obtained by Us Weekly in May.

“I want to move out of our Family Residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” Bryan, who requested a judge to order [Rachel] to pay $75,000, reportedly said in the court documents. “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed.”

Weeks later, Rachel revealed that she and Bryan did not sign a prenup. However, she now claimed that her “hindsight is 20/20,” and she “would’ve” insisted on a prenup.