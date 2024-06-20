The Bachelor alum Starr Skyler has been sworn to secrecy about how things play out on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette. Jenn posted a TikTok video of herself giving Starr a piece of tape to put over her mouth on Wednesday, June 19.

“When she’s the only one who knows how it ends,” the text over the video reads, while Jenn mouths, “It’s for your mouth. Let me know if you need a bigger piece.” In the caption, she added, “My girl Starr on lock.”

Jenn, 26, and Starr, 25, met when they were both contestants on season 28 of The Bachelor with Joey Graziadei. Starr was eliminated during week three, while Jenn lasted until the top 6 before being sent home. She was then named the lead for season 21 of The Bachelorette and finished filming the show in May.

Viewers won’t get to see Jenn’s journey to find love play out until the show premieres on July 8. However, she attended CMA Fest earlier this month and gave some scoop, telling fans, “I think I’m also being told that the ending of my season is also something that has never happened before.”

Joey’s season had an unprecedented ending, as well, when his final two women, Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson, rode in the same car to the final rose ceremony. Daisy, 25, began having doubts that she was going to be the tennis instructor’s final pick before the rose ceremony and approached Kelsey, 26, to find out if her fellow finalist was also unsure. However, Kelsey admitted that she had gotten the validation from Joey, 29, that she wanted.

That was all Daisy needed to hear to realize that Joey wasn’t going to choose her, and the women put on a united front as they went to meet him on the beach. Daisy got out of the car first and ended things with Joey before he could dump her, and Kelsey went on to get engaged to the Pennsylvania native.

Meanwhile, Daisy was offered the role of Bachelorette, but turned down the offer. Maria Georgas also decided to drop out of the position after she began fittings for the show. When Jenn accepted the offer, she became the first Asian lead in the show’s history.

“I feel so so grateful and so honored,” she gushed during the live Bachelor reunion in March. “And now to be here today, saying in this position, being like, ‘I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story,’ like, I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring.”

In a subsequent Instagram post, she added, “You have no idea how much this moment means to me. Growing up I never got to see anyone who looked like me lead their own love story on TV. To be able to inspire a generation of people proud of their culture is something I’m so grateful for. This opportunity to find love as the Bachelorette is so much bigger than myself and I am embracing that wholeheartedly.”