Buckle up, because the first look at Jenn Tran’s journey as The Bachelorette dropped and she is “more confident than ever.”

ABC released the season 21 teaser via Instagram on Wednesday, June 12, and there will be more thrill than just Jenn’s journey to find her forever love. In the clip, the dates will seemingly center around adventure as the physician assistant, 26, and her men drive exotic sports cars on a racetrack and skydive while she will sit back and watch the men duke it out during a game of rugby.

“This is the moment I’m gonna fall in love. I’m gonna do it my way,” Jenn said as moments of her season flashed on the screen. “I feel more confident than ever. I’d be like the main character in my own love story. This is the beginning of a new era.”

Fans met Jenn during Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor season 28. The Miami resident was eliminated during week 7 before the final four women, Kelsey Anderson, Daisy Kent, Maria Georgas and Rachel Nance, headed to their hometown dates. Receiving the tennis coach’s final rose wasn’t in the cards for Jenn because the universe had other plans to make her the lead of her own season.

Jenn has already made history after becoming the first Asian-American Bachelorette and she made sure that her journey knocked down the show’s norms – like the fact that they will not film in the Bachelor Mansion.

“I think what I’ve been trying to tell myself [is I’m the] first Asian Bachelorette, first PA student, we’re really breaking the mold this season,” Jenn told Entertainment Tonight on March 29. “I feel like a new mansion is the perfect way to break the mold … I’m gonna bless it with some really good vibes.”

Instead, the 25 suitors competing for Jenn’s hand in marriage will make their grand limo entrances at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California, where they will be staying. After the first rose ceremony, Jenn and her men will travel all around the world to locations including Australia and New Zealand.

jessepalmer/Instagram

Bachelor Nation has rallied around Jenn as the anticipation builds up to the season 21 premiere of The Bachelorette and some alums have even shared their advice about joining the show.

Corinne Olympios, who made a splash during Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, exclusively chatted with Life & Style and gave Jenn’s men pointers on how to fully grasp their experience to find love.

“Just be yourself from the beginning. Don’t have someone at home waiting for you. Don’t be talking to other people if you’re gonna wind up with this person. Don’t put on a front,” Corinne, 32, listed, noting, “Just be yourself. Is that so hard?”