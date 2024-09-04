Jenn Tran proposed to Devin Strader on the finale of The Bachelorette, but he still gave her the gorgeous Neil Lane ring that he picked out for her before the final rose ceremony.

Devin, 28, met with Neil to pick out a ring for Jenn, 26, ahead of the final rose ceremony. He chose an oval-cut ring with a yellow gold band and diamonds on the bottom. He pointed out that he knew Jenn liked gold, which is part of what influenced his decision. When he made the decision, he was confident that the ring was perfect for Jenn.

The proposal took place in Hawaii in May and was meant to air during the season 21 finale on Tuesday, September 3. However, before the footage was shown, host Jesse Palmer explained that they were waiting to show the clip until Jenn could address the audience. She came on the live stage crying and revealed that Devin had broken off the engagement. After Jenn and Devin fought over their breakup on the aftershow, ABC aired the proposal footage, which showed Jenn asking Devin to marry him, and then him proposing to her with the Neil Lane ring.

Although Devin received Jenn’s final rose, their journey to getting engaged didn’t come without some hardships. Devin had no problem opening up about his feelings for Jenn and told her that he was in love with her after he introduced her to his family on their hometown date. However, Jenn did not say the L-word back to Devin, which led him to start having doubts about where she stood.

Meanwhile, Jenn did say “I love you” to fellow finalist Marcus Shoberg on their fantasy suite date. Devin didn’t even know this at the time, but he was still concerned that Jenn wasn’t reciprocating his feelings. Before the final 3 rose ceremony, Devin paid Jenn a visit in her hotel room to let her know how he was feeling about the situation.

“I feel like I’m a safe option for you,” he admitted. “I feel like I’m wanted here, but I don’t feel like I’m needed here and that scares me because I risked everything for you – my feelings, my sanity. I do feel like I want to get to the end but I don’t know how to get there with you right now. And that’s not for lack of feelings. I love you, I really do. I want you to know that I do. I’ve gone through a lot to be here and gone through a lot while I’m here, but proposals are next week and I still don’t know where your head’s at and that scares the s–t out of me.”

Jenn was in tears over how bad she felt for not realizing what Devin needed from her. “I’m not as good with my words as you are and I’m not as good at expressing my feelings as you are and I know that’s not my strong suit,” she told him. “I want to be able to do better for you. Sorry that I wasn’t reassuring you. I don’t know how to be in a healthy relationship. I don’t know how to be what you need me to be. And I want to do that for you and I want to feel like I can do that in the way that you do that for me every week after week. You fought so much for me being here and I can see that and I can feel that. I don’t know what I would do if you weren’t here.”

By the end of the conversation, Jenn confessed, “Devin, I do love you, you freaking idiot!” She then gave him and Marcus, 32, roses at the rose ceremony, sending Jonathon Johnson home.