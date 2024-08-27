The men from season 21 of The Bachelorette reunited for an exciting Men Tell All episode on Tuesday, August 27. Jenn Tran had some unfinished business with some of the guys, leading to dramatic conversations on the stage.

Jenn Professed Her Love for Devin

Jenn’s final three guys were Devin, Marcus, and Jonathon. But at the end of last night’s episode, Devin was having second thoughts about remaining on the show, while Marcus admitted he was not in love with Jenn. Before the men got to talking on the Men Tell All portion of the episode tonight, viewers got to see the outcome of Jenn’s chat with Devin in her room.

“Proposals are next week and I still don’t know where your heads at,” Devin told Jenn. “That scares the s–t out of me.”

Jenn broke down in tears and assured Devin that she felt deeply for him. “Devin I do love you, you freaking idiot,” Jenn told him. “I do love you, I do. And sometimes I just don’t know how to be as amazing as you are.”

Who Did Jenn Send Home at the Rose Ceremony?

Jenn sent Jonathon home during the rose ceremony. Marcus and Devin are her final two guys. Jonathon joined the rest of the guys on stage at the Men Tell All after his breakup with Jenn aired.

Sam M. Was Called to the Hot Seat

Then, it was time for the drama to kick off on the Men Tell All. Aaron called out Spencer for not being “healed” enough to be on the show since breaking off his previous engagement after getting cheated on. Sam N. addressed telling Jenn that he loved her so early in the season, but all eyes were on Sam M. and all the drama he caused this season. Jeremy accused Sam M. of being obsessed with Devin and talking about him a lot in each episode.

There was a lot of uttering his signature catchphrase about “keeping the main thing the main thing.”

“The main thing was finding love and staying true to yourself … I was only taught to love one way, and it’s either all in or all out,” Sam M. said before heading up to the hot seat.

Sam M. admitted that he had his faults but assured everyone that he genuinely loved Jenn.

Jeremy called him out for “having eyes” for Maria or Daisy from Joey’s season. Sam M. called the other men “liars” for not thinking the Bachelorette could potentially be Daisy or Maria before it was announced that it was Jenn. “Jenn was somebody I didn’t know, and after two conversations with her, I thought, ‘Damn this girl is legit right here,'” Sam said.

Host Jesse Palmer applauded Sam M. for his “humility” and owning up to his wrongdoings before moving on from the segment.

Jonathon Will Be on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

While Jonathon was in the hot seat, Jesse extended him the very first invite to Bachelor in Paradise next summer. “See you there,” Jonathon told Jesse. Hakeem was also extended an official invitation to Paradise later on in the episode.

Grant Ellis Opened Up About Being the Next Bachelor

Grant Ellis was named the next Bachelor earlier this month. He appeared on the Men Tell All to talk about how thrilled he was to head out on his own journey to find love. “I’m so excited. I can’t wait to embark on this journey,” Grant said.

Jesse said that since Grant was announced as the Bachelor, more than 10,000 women have applied to be on the show and that number is growing every day.

Jenn Roasted Sam M. on Stage

Jenn had encouraging words to say to Jonathon and Sam N. when she came out onto the stage. But, she certainly had a lot of things to say to Sam M. and they were not as positive.

“There was a lot of alarm bells, a few red flags I was adding up in my head,” Jenn reflected of her time with Sam M. “We didn’t have any conversations and he didn’t really know me at all at the end of the day.”

“I wasn’t upset that you didn’t know how to describe love, clearly we’re on different emotionally intelligent levels,” she added.

Jenn called him out for “blatant disrespect” and how everything revolved around him the entire season. She also said that he had “friends and family go out online and defend” his honor.

“At the end of the day, the man that I saw on TV was the man that I sat across from the entire journey,” Jenn concluded, before advising him to “take a step back and grow and learn.”

“This delusional world and this denial is not going to work for anybody,” she added.