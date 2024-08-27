Your account
See ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Devin Strader and Pete Davidson’s Resemblance in Look-Alike Photos

Aug 27, 2024 2:27 pm·
Jenn Tran is fully aware that one of her suitors on season 21 of The Bachelorette looks like Pete Davidson. Viewers have been commenting on the resemblance between the comedian and Devin Strader all season long, while Jenn has mentioned it more than once on the show.

Putting photos of Devin and Pete next to each other reveals just how much these two are look-alikes!

