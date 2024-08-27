Jenn Tran is fully aware that one of her suitors on season 21 of The Bachelorette looks like Pete Davidson. Viewers have been commenting on the resemblance between the comedian and Devin Strader all season long, while Jenn has mentioned it more than once on the show.
Putting photos of Devin and Pete next to each other reveals just how much these two are look-alikes!
Since the very first episode of The Bachelorette season 21 in July 2024, fans on social media have pointed out the resemblance between Pete and Devin.
The Center of Attention
In addition to Pete and Devin having similar physical attributes, many have also noted that Devin’s personality matches Pete’s. Devin’s ABC bio notes that he has a “big personality” and says he “admits he’s a bit loud and loves to talk.” While Pete can be shy sometimes, there’s no doubt he also has a larger-than-life personality.
BDE
After spending the night with Devin in the fantasy suite, Jenn hinted that he has BDE (big d–k energy) just like Pete. “People say Devin looks like Pete Davidson but I’d say after last night, he’s better than Pete Davidson in every way,” she said with a smirk.
Seeing Double
The resemblance between the two men is truly uncanny. When Jenn met Devin’s friends on his hometown date, she asked them, “Do you guys call him Pete Davidson too?”
They’re Identical
It’s pretty apparent that Pete is Devin’s celebrity doppelgänger!