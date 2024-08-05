Jenn Tran was left stunned when her ex Matt Rossi surprised her by showing up in New Zealand while she was filming season 21 of The Bachelorette. Now, she’ll have to decide if she wants to give him another chance as a contestant on her season.

Who Is Jenn Tran’s Ex Matt Rossi?

Matt is a digital creator who lives in Boston. He has gone viral on TikTok for videos with his dachshund dog, Kirkland.

In his viral comedy videos, Matt speaks from Kirkland’s point of view. His social media handles are @themattyrossi.

Per Matt’s LinkedIn, he also works at Boston Beer Company as a brand manager. He attended the University of Michigan and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2018.

Why Did Jenn Tran and Matt Rossi Split?

During his 2024 appearance on The Bachelorette, Matt revealed that he and Jenn were together “about three years ago” for “three or four months.”

He previously opened up about the relationship in a February 2024 TikTok video, speaking from the point of view of his dog. He said that he and Jenn met on Hinge while she was living in Boston in 2021 and admitted he was a “24-year-old f–kboy” at the time.

While speaking as his dog, Matt said, “[Matt] found this really cute, sweet girl named Jenn, totally out of his league. Somehow she gave him a chance, they hit it off and started dating. Things started to heat up, then got pretty serious and Jenn was ready to settle down with her person. But my dad just wasn’t there yet. He was still, as I said, a f–kboy.”

The relationship ended because Jenn realized that she and Matt were not on the same page about their future. In a December 2023 TikTok video, the reality star admitted to being in “shambles” after Matt broke up with her and said she was “completely head over heels in love” with him. Following the split, she took a spontaneous trip to Miami with a friend and decided to apply to one physician assistant school there. It turned out to be the only school she got into, which led her to move to Florida.

Although Jenn was devastated by the split, she said Matt would “always have a special place in my heart.”

Why Did Matt Rossi Come on ‘The Bachelorette’?

On the July 29, 2024, episode of The Bachelorette, Matt explained why he flew all the way to New Zealand for Jenn.

“[We] have found ourselves back together throughout the last few years and when she got up and left [for the show], it felt like I couldn’t just let her go,” he shared. “I’m here to tell Jenn that, ‘I still love you and that I’m here to show you that and whatever I have to do to earn that trust back, I’m here to see if there’s a future with us.’”

Jenn admitted that she was “confused [about] what [Matt’s] intentions” were because she thought they were just friends after reconnecting. “We’ve had so many chances and we’ve been through a lot and I feel like this is coming out of nowhere,” she told him.

Matt replied, “You don’t feel like the last few months have felt different to you? I feel like we’ve been able to connect on a deeper level and you’re one of the most important people in my life. You know me more than anyone else in the world and I’m not ready to let it all go.”