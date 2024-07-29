Jenn Tran took her suitors to Auckland, New Zealand, in the exciting fourth episode of her history-making season of The Bachelorette on Monday, July 29. It’s obvious that some of the men are already starting to fall for her and the claws are coming out!

Who Went on the 1-on-1 Date?

Jenn chose Sam M. for the one-on-one date, much to the dismay of the other guys. In a confessional, Devin shared that he was “upset” that Sam was chosen for the date. On their date, the duo had the choice to bungee jump off the SkyJump or walk on the SkyWalk, both of which Jenn expressed fear over. Ultimately, Sam decided that they would bungee jump.

While freaking out before jumping, Jenn opened up in a confessional about how she felt uncomfortable with the activity.

“Without even asking me, he made a decision for the both of us,” Jenn said. “I think he needs to be doing a better job of reading my emotions right now. … I am clearly terrified, and Sam is not reading my emotions at all.”

Jen said she felt “isolated and alone” during the excursion. She broke down in tears and hugged Sam. He decided to tell her that it was OK if she didn’t want to jump. But she ended up facing her fears and doing it anyway.

Later on in the night, the two had a very serious conversation about what they want in the future. Jenn had tears streaming down her face as she expressed fears about not being “worthy of true love.” Sam told her she is “worthy” and “deserves love.” He then opened up about how he was previously engaged to a woman but he learned there was “another guy.” She was happy to see him open up to her. He received the rose on the date.

What Happened on the Group Date?

Jenn chose a group of guys to come play rugby on the group date. Sam N. declared that “craziness was coming out” ahead of the game. He definitely did not lie. Sam N. was making aggressive tackles throughout the match, declaring that he had “bad bitch energy” to impress Jenn. He wrote “Jenn’s husband” on the back of his jersey, which rubbed his teammates the wrong way. His team ended up winning the match.

The men were upset about how confident Sam N. was at the afterparty following his behavior in the rugby game. Marcus asked Sam N. to scooch over on the couch so he could sit down, but Sam N. refused. The drama at the party surrounded him and his attitude, with him declaring he was not there to make friends.

Sam N. built up the confidence to ask Jenn to have their first kiss together. She told him that she didn’t think she could see a connection between them. He got sent home on the group date. “At the end of the day, I don’t envision a future with Sam N.” she explained. In the car on the way out, he declared he was feeling “confused.” Later on, Marcus got the group date rose.

Who Went on the 2nd 1-on-1 Date of Episode 4?

Jenn took Devin on the second one-on-one date during episode 4. She got to see a new side of Devin as he opened up about his upbringing and move to Texas. Devin later told Jenn that he was “falling” for her. He was given a rose.

A Mystery Man Showed Up

At the end of the episode while the guys got ready for the rose ceremony, Jesse Palmer popped up on the screen to say that a guy reached out to producers about wanting to talk to Jenn. He flew out to meet the crew, revealing himself to be Matthew Rossi. He dated her for a few months in the past and wanted to tell Jenn that he still loves her. Matt went to meet Jenn down by the docks and she was flabbergasted by his presence. He declared that he still had feelings for Jenn and asked for another chance with her.

Jenn said she was “confused” and “overwhelmed” and also told Matthew that he could have said all of that prior to her going on The Bachelorette. The episode ended on a cliffhanger with Jenn saying that she had to think about letting Matt be a part of her journey on the show.