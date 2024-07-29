Sam McKinney gave fans more of an insight into his life during an Instagram Q&A amid his journey on The Bachelorette. The season 21 contestant answered fan questions on Sunday, July 28.

When one person asked Sam, 27, what the “hardest thing” he’s ever had to overcome was, he replied, “A failed engagement for sure.” On the July 8 premiere of The Bachelorette, Sam revealed his relationship history during his introduction package.

“We got engaged and had our life planned out ahead of us,” he said while discussing the relationship. “But she ended up cheating on me and there was just no repairing that relationship. That was definitely the biggest heartbreak I’ve ever experienced. But I wasn’t going to let that situation right there be something that was going to stop me from chasing my dream, which is to be a husband, to be a father.”

Sam had instant chemistry with Jenn Tran, which is why she gave him the first impression rose. “That feeling when you get the first impression rose from the prettiest girl,” Sam wrote on Instagram after the first episode aired. “I’m so grateful for this experience and that I get to share it with you all.”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

A preview for the show’s Monday, July 29, episode reveals that Sam will finally get his first one-on-one date with Jenn, 26, in Auckland, New Zealand, which will give him the opportunity to open up to her about what happened in his last relationship. However, there appears to be some tension between the two, as the preview shows Jenn getting frustrated with Sam when he answers a question for the both of them without consulting her first.

“I think he needs to do a better job at reading my emotions right now,” she says. “I am clearly terrified and Sam’s not reading my emotions at all.”

Sam has been heavily featured on this season of The Bachelorette due to his tension with fellow contestant Devin Strader on the show. The men have not seen eye-to-eye and many viewers have expressed that they’re not happy with Sam’s behavior. During the Q&A, one fan asked the contractor how he’s dealt with the hate he’s been receiving online.

ABC

“You pour into family and friends and the people that truly know you and know your character and you listen to everything they have to say and that gives you your reassurance,” Sam said. With all the hate, you just filter it. You take what you can, apply to yourself, make yourself better. And the things that you can’t, they’re just full of hate, you just throw ‘em out the window. You can’t do nothing about it.”

Sam also divulged his most meaningful tattoo – an anchor that includes all of his siblings’ initials and his parents’ wedding date – and favorite Taylor Swift song (“Wildest Dreams.”)

“Family is everything to me,” the South Carolina resident added. Sam is extremely close to his parents and has four siblings, whom he posts with on social media often.