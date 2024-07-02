Kaitlyn Bristowe Blames Social Media for Jason Tartick Split

Kaitlyn Bristowe is spilling more tea about her split from Jason Tarick, attributing the broken engagement to the “performative” nature of social media.

“I think we got lost in social media. I think we got lost in being engaged and thinking the next step was obviously marriage, but I wasn’t fully leaning in,” Kaitlyn, 39, said on the Tuesday, July 2, episode of the “Let’s Be Honest” podcast. “I just felt like there was something that was blocking that. There’s obviously my own s–t, but for me, I didn’t feel like there was realness there.”

Kaitlyn and Jason, 35, announced their split in August 2023 after nearly four years of dating. The former Bachelorette told host Kristin Cavallari that their split happened two months prior in June, but waited to announce the news to fans.

“I felt like everything was very performative and for social media,” she recounted of her parting from Jason. “And that’s partly my fault too. In that moment, I was like this is unfair to him, this is unfair to me and then it was probably six months later that we ended up breaking up.”

The season 18 lead admitted that social media will play “no part” in her next relationship, telling listeners that she plans on treating her followers like her kids.

“I’m like I’m not introducing you until I know that you’re the right one. I just feel like two very public failed engagements, I’m like, I can’t do this again,” she joked. “I’m not saying you shouldn’t or other people shouldn’t, I’m saying for me personally, that was part of what I think I got lost in in the other relationship.”

Jason recently made his relationship with TikTok star Kat Stickler public on Instagram on June 12, marking his first girlfriend since parting ways with Kaitlyn. As for the “Off the Vine” podcast host, she’s currently dating someone based in New York, but marriage isn’t on the horizon just yet as neither are prepared to relocate.

“We’re just kind of, like, I don’t know getting to know each other. This person is all heart,” the DWTS alum gushed. “They’re a very good human and it’s pretty nice to get to know someone like that. But I keep being like when is it gonna turn. I’ve never been more clear and level-headed and mature and myself.”

Kaitlyn and Jason recently had a near miss while on dates with other people as they attended the Stanley Cup finals in Miami, Florida, on June 24. Kaitlyn and rumored love interest Zac Clark sat behind the Edmonton Oilers as they cheered on the Canda native’s team. Meanwhile, Jason and Kat, 29, cheered from higher seats in the stands for the opposing team, the Florida Panthers, who secured their first Stanley Cup with a 2-1 victory.

The NHL was delighted to host both couples, who shared photos on the league’s Instagram page.

“Who gets the final rose tonight?” read the caption as the Trading Secrets host was shown with his arm affectionately around Kat, who was sporting a Florida Panthers jersey. Another picture in the carousel showed Kaitlyn with Zac, 40, behind her. Additional Bachelor Nation stars present included Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron.