After they first made headlines for spending New Year’s Eve 2024 together, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark added fuel to rumors that they’re dating when they enjoyed an apparent date night in New York City on January 20, 2024. Fans are curious about the status of The Bachelorette alums’ relationship.

Are The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark Dating?

While Kaitlyn and Zac have not commented on the status of their relationship, they appear to be spending quite a bit of time together. Fans first started buzzing about a potential romance when a video surfaced of the reality stars hugging on New Year’s Eve 2024. The “Off the Vine” podcaster hosted a party at her home and looked quite cozy with Zac during the midnight countdown.

This came just months after Kaitlyn ended her engagement to fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick in August 2023. Fans began accusing the reality star of cheating on Jason with Zac, who was previously engaged to Tayshia Adams after they met on The Bachelorette in 2020.

Kaitlyn shut down the cheating rumors on Instagram, writing, “Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor. Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!!”

She continued to call out the “next level” hate and online bullying on her Instagram Story. “Your HATE should actually come with consequences,” Kaitlyn said, while letting her followers know that they “don’t even know the truth” about the situation. “I truly worry about some of your mental health. It is not OK. It’s. Not. Please. Please feel ashamed of yourselves for treating someone this way who you don’t know. I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me.

The chatter eventually died down until fans spotted Kaitlyn and Zac out in New York City together on January 20, 2024. Photos surfaced of them having dinner together, while videos from later in the night showed them dancing with just each other at a bar.

What Happened Between The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick?

Amid her budding new romance with Zac, Kaitlyn called out Jason during a January 2024 episode of her podcast. Although the exes had a friendly reunion at Chris Harrison’s November 2023 wedding, things seemingly turned sour as the months went on.

“I personally thought Jason and I were in such a good space,” Kaitlyn said on the podcast. “He came over the other day and I gave him a house tour. We speak kindly about each other. We had the best time at Chris Harrison’s wedding. So I think I get really confused. I’m a little bit disappointed.”

She continued, “It’s really disappointing to me the way that Jason’s kind of leaning into the victim mentality because I don’t want to dismiss that he’s hurting. I don’t want to dismiss that his feelings are valid and his feelings are hurting, but I have talked to him so openly and honestly. We have been so transparent with each other to have respect for one another. The word disappointed keeps coming up. I feel so disappointed that someone could use a false narrative to garner sympathy for themselves.”

Kaitlyn and Jason met in 2018 while she was still engaged to her final pick from The Bachelorette, Shawn Booth. After her split from Shawn, Kaitlyn reunited with the “Trading Secrets” podcast host in January 2019. They started dating shortly after that and got engaged in May 2021.

More than two years later, they confirmed their breakup. “We are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” they said in a joint statement. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate. Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

What Happened Between The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark?

Zac got engaged to Tayshia on The Bachelorette in 2020. During the summer and early fall of 2021, they spent quite a bit of time apart while Tayshia cohosted seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette with Kaitlyn.

Tayshia and Zac announced in November 2021 that they were calling off the engagement. Days later, Kaitlyn asked Tayshia about the split while they hosted the Men Tell All special for The Bachelorette. “All I have to say is that I’m heartbroken,” Tayshia said. “But we tried really hard and I still love him very much. And I’m not sure what the future holds. You know how it is. It’s really hard.”

The marathon runner got so emotional that she had to leave the set and take a minute to compose herself before finishing the reunion special.

Tayshia has not publicly commented on the rumors about Kaitlyn and Zac. However, she and Katilyn both attended The Golden Bachelor wedding on January 4, 2024, and were even seated at the same table at the event.