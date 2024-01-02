kaitlyn bristowe reacts to zac clark romance cheating rumor

After a video showed Kaitlyn Bristowe seemingly getting cozy with Zac Clark on New Year’s Eve, fans wondered if the “Off the Vine” podcast host had cheated on Jason Tartick with Tayshia Adams’ ex. Kaitlyn addressed the speculation by slamming the rumors on her Instagram story.

“You would think by now I’d be used to the hate. I’m not. Your words hurt,” The Bachelorette alum, 38, wrote on Monday, January 1. “Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn’t be how you spend day 1 of a new year. You should not be this invested in someone you don’t even know or respect.”

She called the online bullying that she was receiving “next level” and insisted that the critics “don’t even know the truth.” Her statement continued, “Your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health. It’s not OK. It’s. Not. Please. Please feel ashamed of yourselves for treating someone this way who you don’t know. I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me.”

Instagram

Kaitlyn also admitted that she wished she could “share [her] truth” because it was “hard to bite [her] dang tongue.” She concluded, “You just go on and continue to have your own little made up story in your head and believe what you want to believe. Social media la la land.”

In addition to the lengthy statement on her IG story, Kaitlyn posted a series of photos of herself wearing a sweatshirt that said, “Be f–king nice” on her Instagram grid. She also directly referenced the allegations that she was unfaithful to Jason, 35, in a comment on the social media site.

Getty

“Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor,” she wrote. “Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!!”

Buzz about a potential romance between Kaitlyn and Zac, 39, began after a video from Kaitlyn’s New Year’s Eve party showed them with their arms around each other as the ball dropped. The addiction counselor got engaged to Tayshia, 33, on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. They were together for more than a year before breaking up in November 2022. Meanwhile, Kaitlyn and Tayshia hosted seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette together in 2021.

This drama comes following Kaitlyn’s split from Jason in August. The exes ended their relationship after nearly five years together and more than two years after Jason proposed. Despite fan speculation about cheating, the reality stars appear to have separated amicably. They even reunited at Chris Harrison’s wedding in November.

“[I] didn’t know what to expect, but it was great,” Jason admitted on his “Trading Secrets” podcast. “It was friendly. It was cordial. It was respectful.”