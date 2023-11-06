Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Reunite 3 Months After Split

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick reunited for former Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison and wife Lauren Zima’s wedding reception on November 4. The reunion took place three months after the former couple announced they had ended their two-year engagement.

The Bachelorette season 11 lead shared moments from the celebratory weekend via Instagram, which included pictures that featured her ex-fiancé. In one photo, Kaitlyn, 38, and Jason, 35, posed next to each other for a massive group photo selfie. While Jason flashed his million-dollar smile to the camera, the “Off the Vine” podcast host playfully threw up the peace sign and stuck out her tongue.

“CONGRATULATIONS CHRIS AND LAUREN. I love this incestuous family so much,” Kaitlyn captioned her Monday, November 6, photo dump “I told Chris I’m going to need 3-5 business days to recover from the most perfect wedding of all time. I love love.”

Jason commented on the post, writing, “It was great seeing you KB.”

Kaitlyn and Jason celebrated Chris’ big wedding weekend alongside Bachelor Nation fan favorites like Joelle Fletcher, Tayshia Adams, Wells Adams, Ben Higgins and Catherine and Sean Lowe … just to name a few.

Kaitlyn Bristowe/ Instagram

The “Trading Secrets” podcast host and Spade & Sparrows founder’s reunion comes weeks after they each seemingly shaded each other on social media. Jason shared his birthday wish to his online followers on October 23, writing, “Dear 35, you’re off to a great start … please be better than 34. Love, me.”

Two days later, Kaitlyn posted a video of herself dancing to the intro of Beyonce’s “Flawless” and tossed her engagement ring at the end of the routine. Although fans believed the post to be directed toward Jason, Kaitlyn claimed it “was not to meant to throw stones at a certain person.”

Jason and the former Dancing With the Stars Mirrorball trophy winner announced their split on August 6 after nearly four years of dating. Their breakup came one week after Kaitlyn raised concerns when fans realized she had stopped wearing her engagement ring in recent Instagram photos.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” the pair wrote in a joint statement. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”