Kaitlyn Bristowe is known to be a dancing queen and now she’s using her moves to perform choreography to songs with cryptic lyrics following her split from ex-fiancé Jason Tartick. The Bachelorette alum shared a video via Instagram of her dancing to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s quote that is featured in Beyoncé’s “Flawless” just one day after Jason made a subtle dig at her in a birthday post. After fans were convinced that the Dancing With the Stars season 29 winner shaded her ex with the dance, she revealed that was not the case.

“Put the captions on for a reason,” she captioned the Wednesday, October 25, post.

“You should aim to be successful/ But not too successful/ Otherwise you will threaten the man/ Because I am female/ I am expected to aspire to marriage/ I am expected to make my life choices/ Always keeping in mind that/ Marriage is the most important/ Now marriage can be a source of Joy and love and mutual support,” the lyrics read as Kaitlyn, 38, danced with two other women behind her in a studio. “But why do we teach to aspire to marriage and we don’t teach boys the same? We raise girls to each other as competitors/ Not for jobs or for accomplishments/ Which I think can be a good thing/ But for the attention of men/ We teach girls that they cannot be sexual beings/ In the way that boys are/ Feminist: the person who believes in the social, political, and economic equality of the sexes.”

At the end of the clip, Kaitlyn flashed her engagement ring before tossing it to the ground, which led fans to share their differing reactions in the comments section. Some found the lyrics to the dance “confusing,” while others encouraged her to “go off” with her message.

Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

“The ring toss? …. there’s empowerment and then there’s ignorance. I find that mean,” one person wrote, as a second person commented, “I agree but like …… come on girl, from where we are sitting Jason never did anything but support you, while still trying to carve his own path. Take your own advice and acquire some taste.”

Hours after fans flooded the comments section of the post, Kaitlyn cleared the air via Instagram Stories and explained that dance is how she properly communicates her feelings.

“I feel like a lot of you are missing the point on the video and it’s almost like proving my point a little bit because that video was not meant to throw stones, fire shots, be mean to a specific person,” she said to the camera, while not stating Jason’s name. “The message was supposed to be an empowerment of like, women take the heat so much worse than men. I literally get comments all the time saying, ‘I’m 38 I should be married – my time is running out.’”

In a follow up clip, Kaitlyn got visibly emotional because she has “so many big feelings” and she “sometimes has a hard time articulating them.” The reality star concluded her message by admitting that she has a hard time expressing her thoughts and emotions and made it abundantly clear that the dance was “not to be directed at somebody.”

Kaitlyn’s attention-grabbing post comes one day after Jason, 35, shared his seemingly shady birthday wish via Instagram. “Dear 35, you’re off to a great start … please be better than 34. Love, me,” he wrote alongside photos of his birthday trip to Europe.

The former Bachelor Nation couple publicly announced they called off their two-year engagement on August 6, after sharing the disheartening news with their close friends and family. Later that month, Jason packed his bags and moved out of their shared Nashville home and into his own property close by. The “Trading Secrets” podcast host captured the move on video and admitted that the change “physically and mentally sucked.”

Jason’s post about his move didn’t sit well with Kaitlyn, which led her to publicly slam him for not protecting her.

“We talked about protecting each other through it because, of course, when you go through breakups you want to have your side and someone to have their side,” she said during the September 19 episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, days before she unfollowed him on social media. “When he was, kind of, leaning into that sad — I was like, ‘Bro,’” Kaitlyn said. “It didn’t protect me because it made me look like I was taking the dogs away from him.”