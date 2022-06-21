It’s official, Kaitlyn Bristowe can ~dew~ it all! The former Bachelorette star is a successful podcast host and business owner, and she looks hot while doing it. Amid her busy life, the reality TV alum can always find the time to post a bikini picture.

“I’ve been working so hard on my mental and physical health over the last 14 weeks. Reading, meditating, resting, working out, lifting heavy, Pilates, boxing, going to physical therapy for mobility and strength, getting sports massages, dry needling,” Kaitlyn shared via Instagram in August 2020, showing off her impressive transformation ahead of her stint on Dancing With the Stars that same year. “My body at 35 feels strong and ready to dance. All I keep saying is ‘please don’t get sent home night one after all this work.’ Hahah but I’m glad I have had the motivation to work towards something. I always think of myself as a hard worker, who also plays hard, and I’m just ready for this next chapter!!! You guys know I never post body pics but I’m proud.”

And proud she should be, because thanks to that body, Kaitlyn ended up winning DWTS season 29. However, her mirror ball trophy hasn’t stopped the Dew Edit founder from clapping back at body-shamers over the years. After receiving comments that she looked “different” since her time as the Bachelorette in 2015, the “Off the Vine” podcast host hit back.

“Six years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour,” Kaitlyn wrote on Twitter in June 2021. “Oh and I put on some weight.”

In a second tweet, she added, “So sick of women commenting on my face. Jesus.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Kaitlyn has been open about various plastic surgery procedures, including Botox and lip fillers.

“Hey, Kaitlyn, are your lips real? Yeah. Real expensive! Just like coloring my hair, using fun makeup, fake lashes, skincare, I also like a little filler and botox,” she captioned an Instagram post from February 2021. “I know I have an ‘influence.’ I’m not saying you should go do it. I’m saying do what you want with YOUR body.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Kaitlyn’s hottest bikini photos.