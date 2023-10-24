Jason Tartick's Birthday Wish After Kaitlyn Bristowe Split

Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick celebrated his birthday in Europe alongside a group of close family and friends while seemingly referencing his split from ex-fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe in his public birthday wish.

“Dear 35, you’re off to a great start … please be better than 34. Love, me,” the Bachelorette alum, 35, captioned his Instagram photo dump on Monday, October 23.

Jason shared a handful of photos from his trip, including an attention-grabbing shirtless moment as he showcased his impeccable abs. The Buffalo, New York, native also included other highlights, like clubbing with his parents and hitting the town with Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind alum Giannina Gibelli.

Jason Tartick/ Instagram

“Might be the best bday week in the history of bday weeks. Happy Bday man love ya,” Blake, 34, wrote in the comments section, while his girlfriend Giannina, 30, added, “What a way to kick off the best year ever, 35 is going to exceed your expectations you’ll seeeee!!”

Meanwhile, others couldn’t get over Jason’s subtle flex of his perfectly sculpted body.

“Shreddie Murphy? Is that you?” Bachelor in Paradise star Thomas Jacobs wrote. ​Another fan chimed in, “Shirtless Tartick is on my vision board.”

Besides sending Jason warm wishes as he embarks on another year around the sun, other online fans reacted to the cryptic caption seemingly about Kaitlyn, 38.

“Don’t go back even if that door is not fully closed,” an online fan nudged.

The “Trading Secrets With Jason Tartick” podcast host headed into 35 a single man after he and Kaitlyn called off their two-year engagement in August after four years together. The former couple broke the news via Instagram “after sharing the news with family and close friends first.”

“We are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement. We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate,” the joint statement read. “[Dogs Ramen and Pinot] will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together.”

Days after the reality stars announced their split, a source exclusively told Life & Style that their friends and family were hopeful for a reconciliation.

“Friends and family are all for them taking some time apart, but they’d love them to get back together,” the insider revealed, noting that Jason and Kaitlyn felt “intense pressure” to make their relationship work.

“Kaitlyn would love to have worked things out with Jason, but I really think any talk of a reconciling is wishful thinking at this point,” the source continued. “But who knows, couples get back together all the time. I guess time will tell.”

That being said, it seems like the pair hit the end of the road with no looking back after Kaitlyn unfollowed Jason via Instagram in September, nearly one month after he packed his bags and moved out of their Nashville home.