Everything was cordial between Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick when they reunited at Chris Harrison’s wedding on November 4. It was the first time the Bachelor Nation alums saw each other following their summer breakup.

“There was a lot of energy that we were both holding and it wasn’t maybe the best energy,” Jason, 35, admitted on the Monday, November 13 episode of his “Trading Secrets” podcast. “And when we saw each other, [I] didn’t know what to expect, but it was great. It was friendly. It was cordial. It was respectful.”

The Bachelorette veteran revealed that he hadn’t seen Kaitlyn, 38, since moving out of the Nashville home they shared at the end of August. They had been together for nearly five years and engaged for more than two when they broke up.

“The time [we] spent created what feels like a much healthier, strictly friendly experience,” Jason explained. “We’ll see where it goes from there. I don’t know.”

There were tons of Bachelor Nation stars in Texas for Chris’ wedding to Lauren Zima, but fans were quick to notice Kaitlyn and Jason in the same group photo together from the weekend. Kaitlyn shared the pic on Instagram on November 6 and her ex popped into the comments section to acknowledge their reunion.

“It was great seeing you KB,” he wrote. Kaitlyn responded, “Great seeing you too JT. RIP to the dance floor cuz we all killed it.”

Kaitlyn and Jason announced their split on August 6 after weeks of speculation that they had called it quits. “We are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” they said in a joint statement. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate. Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

The “Off The Vine” podcast host met Jason when he appeared as a guest on her podcast in 2018. Kaitlyn was still engaged to Shawn Booth, her final pick on The Bachelorette, at the time. The reality stars announced their split in November of that year, and after Jason returned to Kaitlyn’s podcast in January 2019, the two began dating.