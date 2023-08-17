Say it ain’t so! Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick shocked Bachelor Nation fans when they officially split earlier this month.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” they announced in a joint statement. “It’s heartbreaking and sad to say ‘goodbye,’ but our care and admiration for one another will never die.” So much so, the former Bachelor contestant, 38, isn’t ruling out a reconciliation with the 34-year-old banker at some point in the future.

“We keep saying… that the door isn’t permanently closed,” Kaitlyn hinted during an interview with a videographer. “That’s why there’s handles on it. … We don’t know what’s going on.”

Though the reality TV personality noted that it’s been “tough” since their breakup, Kaitlyn acknowledged that the “easiest part is that [they] respect each other and love each other.” Not only that, but as dog parents, the exes vowed to continue caring for Ramen and Pinot, as Kaitlyn mentioned they might be seen “walking the dogs together on a Sunday” despite their split.

“We’re still good,” she concluded before explaining what they were planning to do with the engagement ring Jason gave her. “We haven’t gotten that far to talk about [what to do with the] ring. But, I mean, he gave that to me. It’s up to him.”

Kaitlyn and Jason first met in January 2019 and started dating shortly afterward. In June of that year, they moved in together. Less than two years later, the ABC personalities announced their engagement in May 2021. Though the duo was in the process of planning their wedding, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted their preparations.

By the summer of 2023, fans speculated that Kaitlyn and Jason hit a bump in the road along their relationship. After spending the 4th of July together, the pair stopped sharing pictures together to their respective Instagram pages. As more fans pointed out clues pointing to her and Jason’s breakup, Kaitlyn made it clear that she wouldn’t put up with incessant demands on social media.

On August 2, Kaitlyn posted — then quickly deleted — a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories, seemingly slamming fans for constantly asking her about her and Jason’s romance status.

“I cannot believe the audacity of people to expect things from me when I haven’t even been able to process things for myself,” she wrote before taking down the message soon after she posted it. “Have a f—king heart. You’re scaring me with your comments and demands. I’m almost worried about YOU.”

Less than a week later, Kaitlyn and Jason confirmed their split but kept their comments about each other positive.

“I will forever be grateful for this person that was brought into my life,” Jason wrote in an emotional Instagram tribute post for Kaitlyn on August 6, just hours after announcing their breakup.

After Kaitlyn suggested that a reconciliation with Jason is possible, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the pair’s friends and family “are all for them taking some time apart, but they’d love them to get back together.”