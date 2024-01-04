If a romance really is blossoming between Tayshia Adams‘ former-fiance Zac Clark and Kaitlyn Bristowe, she seems completely unaffected by it.

“Did someone say somethin?!??” Tayshia, 33, captioned a Thursday, January 4, Instagram selfie while laying on a sunny beach in a sexy orange bikini.

Fans cheered her on in the comments, with one writing, “Gorgeous, unbothered, and upgraded with her hot ass man. We love to see it queen,” while another added, “Girl, everybody is saying something! Love to see you completely unbothered.”

Courtesy of Tayshia Adams/Instagram

Tayshia’s cryptic quote comes days after a video surfaced of Kaitlyn, 38, and Zac, 39, looking cozy together during a New Year’s Eve celebration, showing the “Off the Vine” podcaster with her arm around his neck and gazing at him with a huge smile.

Instead of a breezy dismissal of any romance between the two, Kaitlyn fired off a lengthy Instagram Stories post on Monday, January 1, claiming she’d become the victim of haters as a result of the video.

“You would think by now I’d be used to the hate. I’m not. Your words hurt. Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn’t be how you spend day 1 of a new year. You should not be this invested in someone you don’t even know or respect,” the former Bachelorette began.

“Your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health. It’s not OK. It’s. Not. Please. Please feel ashamed of yourselves for treating someone this way who you don’t know. I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me,” she continued.

Kaitlyn claimed she wished she could “share [her] truth” because it was “hard to bite [her] dang tongue,” adding, “You just go on and continue to have your own little made-up story in your head and believe what you want to believe. Social media la la land.”

In the comments section of an Instagram photo where she donned a sweatshirt reading, “Be f–king nice,” the Leduc, Canada, native said she never cheated on former-fiance Jason Tartick, as the pair broke up in August 2023 after four years together.

“Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor,” she wrote. “Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs’ lives. No cheating went on. So, we can just put that to rest. Thank you!!”

Tayshia gave Zac her final rose on The Bachelorette season 16, after he got down on one knee and proposed. The pair were engaged for nearly one year after their finale aired, splitting in November 2021.

The California native has been dating Summer House star Luke Gulbranson ​for almost a year. The pair were first linked in March 2023 and made their red carpet debut at ​the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September.