The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe shared a cryptic message amid rumors she’s dating fellow Bachelor Nation alum and Tayshia Adam’s ex-fiancé, Zac Clark, after a video surfaced on social media of the reality TV personalities getting close on New Year’s.

“But like they don’t know the truth or any backstory. It’s wild,” the “Off the Vine” podcast host, 38, seemingly addressed the rumors, after sharing a series of text message screenshots she received via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 2, with all surrounding text blurred out. In another text, the sender seemingly shaded those spreading the gossip, adding, “Like go volunteer, go give blood plz.”

Rumors first ignited after footage of Kaitlyn’s New Year’s Eve party spread online, where she was spotted getting cozy with Zac, 39, on Sunday, December 31. The Bachelor Nation alums appeared in the background of a video counting down the New Year, where they were documented with their arms wrapped around each other.

After the clip made its rounds online, fans of the ABC series were quick to accuse the former Bachelorette lead of cheating on her ex-fiancé, Jason Tartick, with Zac.

“You would think by now I’d be used to the hate. I’m not. Your words hurt,” Kaitlyn clapped back via her Instagram Story on Monday, January 1. “Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn’t be how you spend day 1 of a new year. You should not be this invested in someone you don’t even know or respect.”

She called the cyberbullying that she was receiving “next level” and insisted that the people following the story “don’t even know the truth.”

“Your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health,” she continued. “It’s not OK. It’s. Not. Please. Please feel ashamed of yourselves for treating someone this way who you don’t know. I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me.”

Jason, 35, seemingly reacted to the drama after he responded to an Instagram comment from his “Trading Secrets” cohost David Arduin on his Monday, January 1, Instagram post.

“Let’s just pretend 2024 starts tomorrow,” David wrote. “Kid deserves a true FRESH start to the year.” Jason simply replied, “I support this ha.”

Kaitlyn and Jason ended their engagement in August 2023 after five years of dating and more than two years after Jason initially got on one knee. Despite fan speculation surrounding infidelity, the ABC stars appear to have stayed friends following their split, even reuniting for Chris Harrison’s wedding in November 2023.

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn first connected with Zac after hosting Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette in 2020. The addiction counselor got engaged to Tayshia, 33, on season 16 and were together for more than a year before breaking up in November 2022.