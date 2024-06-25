Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Have Near Miss on Dates

Kaitlyn Bristowe and former fiancé Jason Tartick had a near miss while on dates with other people as they attended the Stanley Cup finals game in Miami, Florida, on Monday, June 24.

The Leduc, Canada, native, 38, was at Amerant Bank Arena to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers along with Zac Clark. The pair had seats just behind the team’s bench as Kaitlyn wore an Oilers sweatshirt and shared photos to her Instagram Stories cheering on the team.

Jason, 35, had seats higher up in the arena where he and ​ girlfriend Kat Stickler enjoyed the game while rooting for the Florida Panthers in game 7. The team ended up winning their first Stanley Cup in a 2-1 victory.

The couple were seen celebrating the next day in an Instagram post Jason shared where they drank from the Stanley Cup. “And I thought attending game 7 of Stanley Cup was a bucket list moment!” the former banker wrote in the caption.

Some fans were turned off that Jason and Kat, 29, were having such a blast while Kaitlyn’s team lost.

“Okay, I actually feel bad for Kaitlyn. She’s always been a diehard Oilers fan. They definitely knew she was going to be there … kind of an ick and I’m not a Kaitlyn fan,” one person wrote about Jason and Kat in the comments.

However, another fan responded, “Ridiculous Jason has played hockey his entire life and Kat lives in Florida. The NHL invited them – they had every right to be there.”

The NHL was proud to have both couples in the house, as they shared photos to the league’s Instagram page.

“Who gets the final rose tonight?” read the caption as Jason was shown with his arm around Kat, who was wearing a Florida Panthers jersey. Another picture in the carousel showed Kaitlyn with Zac, 40, behind her. Other Bachelor Nation stars in attendance included Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron.

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn and ex Bachelorette contestant Jason began dating in 2019 and got engaged in May 2021. The pair told fans they were calling it quits in an August 6, 2023, joint Instagram statement.

“We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other,” the duo wrote. “It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

Kaitlyn and Zac, who was previously engaged to former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams, were caught on video getting cozy at a New Year’s Eve party on December 31, 2023.

After fans slammed the “Off the Vine” podcast host for her possible new romance, Kaitlyn clapped back in an Instagram Story, “Your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health. It’s not OK. It’s. Not. Please. Please feel ashamed of yourselves for treating someone this way who you don’t know. I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me.”

The pair kept a low profile in the months since, but Kaitlyn was on hand to support Zac and a fundraiser gala in May, while they attended a wedding together on June 1.

After months of mourning the demise of his romance with the former Dancing With the Stars champ, Jason went Instagram official with TikTok star Kat on June 12, sharing a photo with his arms around her and writing “Heart is full” in the caption. The pair had been linked for several months before coming out as a couple.