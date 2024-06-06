Kaitlyn Bristowe and Zac Clark’s possible romance seems to be going strong. The duo appeared in a video together from a June 1 wedding, which was shared by the Instagram account BachelorNation.Scoop.

In the clip, Kaitlyn, 38, rocked a strapless black dress and stood in front of Zac, 40, as they posed with friends in a group photo. While Kaitlyn posted a photo of herself from the wedding in an Instagram dump on Sunday, June 2, she did not include any images with Zac on her feed.

The reality stars have yet to comment on their relationship status and have mostly kept a low profile in recent months. However, various sightings of them together have kept fans buzzing.

In May, the Dancing With the Stars winner supported Zac at the Release Foundation Gala, a charity event for his nonprofit that assists those struggling with substance abuse. The pair was first linked after fans noticed them looking quite cozy in an Instagram video from Kaitlyn’s New Year’s Eve party in December 2023. They continued to fuel romance rumors with an outing in New York City just a few weeks later.

Kaitlyn and Zac’s potential romance has proven to be quite controversial, as he was previously engaged to Tayshia Adams, who Kaitlyn cohosted two seasons of The Bachelorette with in 2021. Tayshia, 33, and Zac, who got engaged on her season of The Bachelorette in 2020 and broke up in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn ended her engagement to Jason Tartick during the summer of 2023. After she was first spotted with Zac, fans accused her of cheating on Jason, 35, with the addiction specialist. However, Kailyn shut down the rumors that she was unfaithful.

“Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor,” she wrote on Instagram. “Y’all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs [sic] lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!!”

In March, Blake Moynes, who was a fellow contestant on Zac’s Bachelorette season, gave some insight into his friend’s dynamic with Kaitlyn. “Do I know they are hanging out and have [been]? Yes,” Blake said on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “But he does not give me the guts because when I have asked, he makes it awkward. He just doesn’t want to feed and play into that. He’s all business.”