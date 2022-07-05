Romance brewing? Former Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams teased rumors that she has a new boyfriend following her split from ex-fiancé Zac Clark. Who is the season 16 alum dating? Keep reading for details!

Who Is Tayshia Adams Dating?

The Bachelor Nation starlet, 31, has not confirmed if she’s in a new relationship since her and Zac’s breakup in 2021.

However, she’s stirred romance rumors with a chef named Dorian during her trip to Corsica, France, in July 2022.

Who Is Tayshia Adams’ Potential New Boyfriend?

Dorian is an entrepreneur and has founded many food-focused businesses. He is a chef for KTCHN, a private kitchen that focuses on “seasonal and fresh produce” and is “currently on tour” in France. Dorian’s Instagram bio also lists him as the founder of artisan Champagne brand Bubble Bell and a hot sauce company.

At first, it appeared the California native simply hired Dorian as a private chef during her European vacation, but she raised eyebrows after sharing a video of him in a swimsuit as they seemingly hung out alone poolside on Monday, July 4.

Tayshia Adams/Instagram

“Me jokingly convincing him that if he lifts his phone up to the sky, he’ll get better service,” Tayshia captioned a video of a man, who appeared to be Dorian, walking around with his cell phone in hand. In addition, the pair follow each other on Instagram.

Prior to the former Bachelor in Paradise contestant teasing romance rumors with Dorian, she admitted her dating life was “pretty nonexistent” in March 2022.

“I really have no desire [to date]. … Maybe [in] a year from now,” the former phlebotomist told Us Weekly at the time. “I feel like my main focus right now is myself, my career, my mental health, my happiness, my family, my friends and really just becoming my own [person], and I’m really happy with that.”

Why Did Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Split?

Life & Style exclusively confirmed in November 2021 that Tayshia and Zac, 38, broke off their engagement after one year together.

“They’re keeping quiet about it,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “They were in love and they still care about each other, but they’re going their separate ways. They really did have a good run.”

A separate insider told Life & Style that “marriage wasn’t in the cards” for the reality TV couple, which ultimately led to them “both deciding” to go their separate ways. Shortly before their split, the duo spent a bit of time apart while Tayshia was cohosting seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette with Kaitlyn Bristowe. For his part, Zac still appears to be single.