Um, can we steal (her look) for a sec? Tayshia Adams has proved to be more than just a reality star since she fought for Colton Underwood’s final rose during The Bachelor season 23. She’s philanthropic, has hosted a handful of primetime shows and can rock a braless outfit better than anyone (and yes, we’d bet on that).

The California native showed off her to-die-for fashion when she filled in for Clare Crawley during The Bachelorette season 16. From her casual outfits to rose ceremony gowns, Miss Tayshia was always on point.

However, her post-Bachelorette fashion is what we live for. Tayshia attended the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival opening night at the Halftime premiere and, like always, she shined. This time, in a silky, open-slit yellow dress.

The influencer hosted the 2022 MTV Awards: Unscripted and she showed up and showed out in seven different ensembles. “1 show, 7 looks — @mtv we did that. Which look is your favorite?!” she captioned her June 2022 Instagram video.

One of the handful of outfits was a sparkly blue jumpsuit with a loose and plunging neckline. The look screamed comfy and sexy, which is every woman’s desired combination when it comes to fashion.

“Blue jumpsuit is my FAVORITE,” one fan commented under the post. “Exes eat your heart out. No tears here,” another wrote with a laughing and clapping emoji.

Even when she’s not hosting an awards show, the reality personality always stuns on the red carpet. Tayshia attended the 2022 Oscars, alongside other Bachelor Nation alums like Rachel Lindsay, and dressed to the nines.

She wore a floor-leng, strapless black gown with an exposed neckline and a high slit that showed off her immaculate legs. The look was so mesmerizing that she even posted pictures in the gown for a second time a month after the event.

“Dreaming of soaking up that socal sun again … LA, see you tomorrow!” she captioned a carousel of pre-Oscars photos while showing off her gown during golden hour.

We could go on and on about her best braless looks and exquisite fashion taste, but we’ll let you take a look for yourselves … Keep scrolling to see Tayshia’s best braless moments!