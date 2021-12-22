Exclusive Will Tayshia Adams Be The Bachelorette Again? Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Share Their Thoughts

There’s two members of Bachelor Nation who would love to see former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams get a second chance at finding love on the show following her November 2021 split from fiancé Zac Clark. Married couple Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and Jared Haibon tell Life & Style exclusively that Tayshia is “so great,” but can understand why the current Bachelorette host wouldn’t want to go back to handing out roses to suitors.

Ashley, 33, says, “Well, Tayshia was definitely one of my very favorite Bachelorettes, so I would love to see her back as a leading lady, like so, so much,” though she adds, “I don’t think she’s gonna do it.”

“I mean, once you’ve been in the host role, I don’t know that you would go back,” the former Bachelor contestant explains about how Tayshia, 31, and fellow former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe took over hosting duties after longtime host Chris Harrison‘s departure following a racism controversy.

Since Tayshia has already been the Bachelorette and is aware of the ins and outs of the show’s production, Ashley says, “She also probably knows too much now.” And with her heightened stature as host, the first-time mom to be says that Tayshia is “definitely not going to Paradise,” referring to the franchise’s sexy summer spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise, which primarily features castoffs from prior Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons.

Ashley’s husband, Jared, 33, would also love to see Tayshia get a Bachelorette redo, but can understand why she would take a pass on the offer. “It’s all so tough. I mean, I hope she’s the Bachelorette ’cause I love her. She’s just so great. But it’s also tough to be put back in that environment and then, like, what happens if it doesn’t work out again? You know, it’s just that sucks,” he explains.

Tayshia stepped in when then-Bachelorette, Clare Crawley, called an early end to her season in the summer of 2020 after only a few weeks of filming. She fell hard for contestant Dale Moss and wasn’t interested in anyone else. Tayshia, who became a fan-favorite competing during Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor, happily took over Clare’s place looking for love.

The “Bachelor Happy Hour” host and Zac, 37, fell in love and got engaged at the end of her season, which aired in December 2020. Their romance wouldn’t survive the test of time though. “Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” a source confirmed to Life and Style on November 22, 2021.

“I guess that’s life, right? You go through different relationships and sometimes they work out and sometimes they don’t, Jared continues. “Being the Bachelorette or not … I don’t know. It’s just, that’s tough and to go through it once and then, you know, get engaged afterwards and then break up and then have to do it all over again, that’s tough,” Jared says, adding why Tayshia will likely never be handing out roses again.