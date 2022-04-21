It Pays to Be Fabulous! Here Are Some of the Most Expensive Dresses on ‘The Bachelorette’

Put it on the tab! Throughout the seasons, the gowns worn on The Bachelorette have evolved from simple and classic into couture galore. As the show has become more popular, the wardrobe budget has increased for the Bachelorette leads.

Cary Fetman, the stylish who helps the Bachelor and Bachelorettes pick their season’s looks, deserves a round of applause for styling these beauties in the most breathtaking gowns. During a January 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the fashion guru revealed that Rachel Lindsay’s finale dress was worth a whopping $40,000.

“During Rachel’s finale, she was looking stunning,” Cary said as he reflected on season 13 of The Bachelorette. “She was wearing a $40,000 dress, feeling gorgeous, and all of a sudden [there was] a windstorm at that last second. It was insane.”

Back in 2012, Cary revealed that season 8 Bachelorette lead, Emily Maynard, had the highest wardrobe budget during the history of the show, coming in at $350,000. “(The wardrobe budget) was bigger than any previous season – and we still went over,” she exclusively told In Touch in 2012.

The most luxurious looks she wore were a shimmery nude Randi Rahm gown that cost $40,000 and $1,045 Christian Louboutin Straratata heels.

When seeing the most expensive dresses in The Bachelorette history, one name pops up almost every time: Randi Rahm. She has designed at least one gown for all of the former Bachelorettes, and they come with a hefty price tag, like the gown mentioned above.

“Each season you all say to me, ‘I’m not wearing sequins, I’m not wearing that,’ Cary revealed in a May 2020 podcast episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour.” “Then, all of a sudden, I look at the top 15 dresses you’ve chosen, and they all seem to be Randi Rahm or something glitzy.”

Becca Kufrin was one of the Bachelorette’s who was initially anti-sequins during season 14 because she didn’t want to be “that girl.” However, once the shimmery options were given to her, she fell in love.

She kicked off her season wearing a Randi Rahm sequin halter off-white dress that cost a pretty penny. Becca’s premiere dress cost $22,000, and she later wore a Tom Ford sequin l tulle gown that cost $6,000.

Keep reading to see some of the most expensive gowns in ‘Bachelorette’ history!