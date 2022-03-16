Drumroll, please … when does the next Bachelorette season start? Mark your calendars because the premiere date will be here sooner than you think.

Following the announcement that Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey would be season 19’s leading ladies, Robert Mills, the executive vice president of ABC’s unscripted content, tweeted that the network is “giving Bachelor Nation a break” and that The Bachelorette will premiere on July 11.

We are also going to give #Bachelornation a break. #TheBachelorette returns on July 11th! — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) March 16, 2022

During the season finale of The Bachelor on Tuesday, March 15, Clayton Echard‘s contestants were announced as the franchise’s next stars.

According to host Jesse Palmer, choosing the next Bachelorette “was the hardest [decision] we’ve ever had to make,” he explained — so the show simply asked, why not both? The 43-year-old cited the women’s close bond during fantasy suites in Iceland as the reason behind their choice.

“At the end of the day, watching you both support each other in Iceland, and also how you have tonight, that was really the big reason why we decided to give you both a shot. You truly are deserving of this.”

Are Rachel and Gabby friends?

Fans have been rooting for the duo to find love after they shared a sweet moment during Clayton’s (very messy) season.

The two-part finale kicked off on Monday, March 14, and viewers watched as the football stud confessed to Rachel and Gabby that he was in love — and had sex with — both of them. He also revealed that he was still in love with now-girlfriend Susie Evans, who left after he told her that he was intimate with the other women.

At first, it seemed like Gabby was going to leave too. “I can’t,” she told Clayton when he presented her with a rose. “Do you want to walk me out?” However, Gabby ultimately decided to stay, and when she returned to the rose ceremony, she apologized for making Rachel wait.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

That being said, the pilot couldn’t have been more supportive. “Stop it, stop it!” she said while hugging Gabby. “Are you OK?”

The moment captured the attention of many viewers, who couldn’t help but gush over the heartwarming exchange.

“Rachel asking Gabby if she is OK is by far the highlight of this entire season,” Bachelor alum Caila Quinn tweeted. Several fans agreed, including former contestant Serene Russell, who Clayton eliminated after hometowns. “My girls,” she wrote.

When will Rachel and Gabby begin filming?

Per Reality Steve, filming for the next season of The Bachelorette will reportedly begin this weekend, which checks out considering The Bachelorette usually films in early spring. The only exceptions were Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams (whose joint season was pushed to the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic) and Michelle Young (who, according to Reality Steve, postponed filming so she didn’t miss out on the school year).

Who will host Rachel and Gabby’s season?

During After the Final Rose, Jesse confirmed he would be back to continue his hosting duties for season 19.