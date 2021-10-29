After the disappointing news emerged that The Bachelorette’s season 17 star Katie Thurston split from Blake Moynes, fans were heartbroken. The couple had wedding plans and were working out their long-distance situation to move forward. Hopefully, season 18’s Michelle Young will find love this time around after originally starring on Matt James’ season 25 of The Bachelor, ending as the runner-up. After all, her season has several eye-catching filming locations to create that romantic ambience that audiences crave.

The basketball player will have a mix of paradisiacal resort spots, urban landmarks and simple, homey vibes, according to Reality Steve. Keep reading to find out where season 18 of The Bachelorette was filmed.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Previously, production was limited to one location for season 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Katie’s season was filmed at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya resort in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. Now, ABC expanded its newest season to, not only multiple resorts, but states as well. Filming commenced in July 2021. Similar to past seasons, Michelle began her journey in the Palm Springs, California, area. But this time, the show filmed at the Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells instead of at La Quinta Resort & Club, which Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams had.

The Esmeralda is decked with the elements of paradise, from an upscale poolside sandy beach, high-end dining options and to its quintessential mountainous surrounding.

Next, Michelle’s first one-on-one was filmed in Joshua Tree Park. The wondrous desert made an ideal background for a romantic getaway between Michelle and contestant Jamie Skaar. The duo went rock climbing and reached their picture-perfect picnic at the top of the mountain.

The Bachelorette then moved filming from Palm Springs to Minnesota, where the elementary school teacher is from. The cast stayed at the Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis for the most part, but other filming locations include Wayzata Beach and Lake Minnetonka. The production filmed at Lord Fletcher’s Lodge on the lake, and chose a few urban site seeing locations such as the Stone Arch Bridge, U.S. Bank Stadium, the Mill City Museum and the Twins’ Target Field. Lastly, the show included Michelle’s parents’ house to top off all the filming spots.

New episodes of The Bachelorette air on ABC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, and for season 18 spoilers, click here.