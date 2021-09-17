She’s ready to meet her match! Season 18 Bachelorette lead Michelle Young is set to find love on the ABC series when it starts on October 19 — but what should we expect during her journey? Here’s what we know so far about the new leading lady and her upcoming season.

The St. Louis native, 28, was announced as the season 18 star during Bachelor alum Matt James‘ season 25 After the Final Rose special. She finished as the runner-up on his season, losing out to the heartthrob’s now-girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell. Bachelor alum Katie Thurston was also announced as the season 17 lead when Michelle was revealed.

Reality Steve revealed in March why Michelle was keen to wait it out before becoming the Bachelorette. “Michelle did not want to leave her class again to start filming in a few weeks — meaning she’d miss most of the remainder of her school year,” he explained via Twitter at the time. “Hence the reason she is getting her own season this summer when she’s out of school.”

According to Michelle’s official bio, she is an elementary school teacher who “focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders.” She is also “ready to find love and a man with whom to start a family.” The former basketball player looking for a partner who is “confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things.”

“Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place,” her bio reads. “She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman.”

In July, the preliminary contestants were announced for Michelle’s season. Shortly after, production began that month and creator Mike Fleiss confirmed shooting had begun by early August.

Bachelor Nation alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams are returning to host the series for the second time — and they approve of the majority of the suitors vying for Michelle’s heart. “I have met all of the men from Michelle’s season, and there are some amazing guys in her cast,” Tayshia, 31, revealed on her “Click Bait” podcast in September 2021. “I can’t wait for you guys to watch her season. It’s gonna be really good. There’s some guys that you would never expect to surprise you the way they do.”

The series revealed a poster and a tagline for the season — “Love is in bloom” — in September 2021, around the same time that news broke that the season 26 Bachelor would be a newcomer from Michelle’s upcoming season.

Days later, Tayshia was spotted returning to NYC … which appeared to confirm that filming had wrapped on season 18.