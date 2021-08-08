First Look! Get a Sneak Peek at Bachelorette Michelle Young’s Season as Filming Begins

Filming for season 18 of The Bachelorette is underway — and the show’s proud production team is excited for everyone to see their new leading lady, Michelle Young. Executive producer Mike Fleiss gave fans a first look while on set with the Bachelor season 25 alum.

“On location with our #TheBachelorette,” the ABC producer, 57, wrote via Twitter on Saturday, August 7. He also included a cute photo of Michelle, 28, smiling while sitting on a set of bleachers and holding a basketball.

Many fans and followers commented on the photo and shared their thoughts in anticipation of the upcoming season, which is scheduled to begin in October. “Best of luck to Michelle on finding her forever person!” one social media user gushed, while another wrote, “Can’t wait to watch her journey!!! I really hope they found good genuine MEN, not boys.”

The Minnesota native competed for Matt James‘ heart during season 25 of The Bachelor earlier this year. However, she ended up becoming the runner-up to Rachael Kirkconnell, a controversial contestant who was slammed for past racist behavior. During Matt’s After the Final Rose special, Katie Thurston was announced as the series lead for season 17 and Michelle was revealed as season 18’s star.

Courtesy Mike Fleiss/Twitter

Reality Steve previously explained why Michelle was selected for season 18 rather than season 17. “Michelle did not want to leave her class again to start filming in a few weeks — meaning she’d miss most of the remainder of her school year,” the social media personality explained in March. “Hence the reason she is getting her own season this summer when she’s out of school.”

According to Michelle’s ABC bio, she is an elementary school teacher who “focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders.”

The starlet seemed to know exactly what she was looking for during The Bachelor, so it looks like she will be dedicated to finding a man who checks those boxes during The Bachelorette. Her ABC bio previously revealed that she joined the Bachelor Nation family “because she is ready to find love and a man with whom to start a family.” She is looking for a partner who is “confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things.”

“Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place,” reads her bio. “She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman.”