As much as audiences enjoy watching Michelle Young compete for Matt James‘ heart on season 25 of The Bachelor, there’s a huge plot twist in the works. *Warning: spoiler alert.* In the end, the leading man chooses contestant Rachael Kirkconnell as his winner over Michelle, but thankfully, that’s not the last we’ll be seeing of the Minnesota native. Keep reading to learn more about Michelle’s future with the franchise, including whether or not she’ll be the next Bachelorette!

Michelle Young won’t be the season 17 Bachelorette:

According to Reality Steve, Katie Thurston, who was also one of Matt’s contestants, will be the season 17 Bachelorette. However, Michelle is still in the picture!

Michelle Young will be the season 18 Bachelorette:

Yep, that’s right! ABC is giving viewers two back-to-back leading ladies from the same season, according to Reality Steve. Ultimately, Michelle’s job prevents her from filming right now, that’s why Katie will be up first, the reality TV blogger reported.

“Michelle did not want to leave her class again to start filming in a few weeks — meaning she’d miss most of the remainder of her school year — hence the reason she is getting her own season this summer when she’s out of school,” Reality Steve said.

When will Michelle Young officially be announced as the Bachelorette?

Audiences can apparently expect the exciting announcement to happen during the After the Final Rose special, hosted by Emmanuel Acho, on Monday, March 15.

When will Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette air?

“Michelle’s Bachelorette season will film sometime after [Bachelor in Paradise] films,” Reality Steve revealed. “Most likely all of July — and air later on in the fall.” As it stands, there’s still no word on the filming location.

While Michelle and Matt clearly had a special connection, viewers will no doubt be thrilled to watch her as the Bachelorette! After all, she’s such an accomplished, passionate woman.

“Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place,” her ABC biography reads. “She is looking for the superman to her superwoman.”